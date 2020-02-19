Kendall Jenner saw Kourtney Kardashian's former Fling Luka Sabbat date

Instagram

In related news, the supermodel meets his rumored ex-boyfriend Harry Styles at the post-Brit 2020 Prize party that takes place at The Standard hotel in London.

Kendall Jenner has caused rumors of romance with Luka Sabbat. The couple were seen approaching each other while attending LOVE London Fashion Week afterparty on Monday, February 17.

The 24-year-old model, who attended the Burberry fashion show before the event, and the 22-year-old "Grown-ish"star, who used to be romantically linked to Kendall's older sister Kourtney Kardashian They were seen together at the event. He didn't even seem to try to hide the fact that the two spent time together at the party while posting a photo of her with Luka on her Instagram account.

"After Burberry," so he captioned the post, which also showed a picture of her posing in a beautiful room. "Awesome !!!" momager Kris Jenner praised in the comments section.

The party was not the only place where the two met. The actor also attended the Burberry show and participated in Tommy Hilflger's TommyNow show earlier this week.

It remains to be seen if the relationship between the couple is purely platonic or if they are falling in love. In addition, everything was confusing, it was recently reported that Kendall had met with her ex-boyfriend. Ben Simmons as they were photographed spending New Year's Eve together.

In related news, Kendall met with his rumored ex-boyfriend. Harry Styles at the party after the Brit 2020 Prize in London on Tuesday. The supermodel opted for a two-piece neon green look and a silver metallic bag for the event, which Luka and Bella Hadid.

According to a source, Kendall and the singer of "Sign of the Times", who wore a bright yellow and purple Marc Jacobs number for the evening, mixed into the party that took place at The Standard hotel.