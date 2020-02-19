Kelly Ripa feels she is cheating on her show and Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa It feels a bit "dirty,quot; … in a good way!

the Live with Kelly and Ryan host stopped by E! Morning pop Wednesday and he joked that he feels a little weird without Ryan Seacrest Co-host by your side.

"I feel like I'm cheating in my morning show," Ripa laughed hilariously. "I feel a little dirty, I like it."

The 49-year-old woman also talked about her teenage daughter. Lola Consuelos and admitted that the university's freshman still comes home from New York University to explore her mother's enviable wardrobe. "She attacks the closet again," Ripa said. "She is very big on loans, not big on returning. Then, once she is gone, she is gone."