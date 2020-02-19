Kelly Ripa feels she is cheating on her show and Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa It feels a bit "dirty,quot; … in a good way!
the Live with Kelly and Ryan host stopped by E! Morning pop Wednesday and he joked that he feels a little weird without Ryan Seacrest Co-host by your side.
"I feel like I'm cheating in my morning show," Ripa laughed hilariously. "I feel a little dirty, I like it."
The 49-year-old woman also talked about her teenage daughter. Lola Consuelos and admitted that the university's freshman still comes home from New York University to explore her mother's enviable wardrobe. "She attacks the closet again," Ripa said. "She is very big on loans, not big on returning. Then, once she is gone, she is gone."
POTM& # 39; s Victor Cruz your 8 year old daughter has a little emotional thought about this day Kennedy Cruz He will go to college. "I'm not ready to leave the nest yet," Cruz said. "I want to keep it as close as possible."
"You are 10 years old and in those 10 years you will develop the need to leave the nest," Ripa joked. "I promise."
Ripa also revealed if she has considered returning her debit card to Lola after that little Postmates incident.
"If she wants to get a job, I think she can have a Postmates account," Ripa said.
Watch the full interview of Ripa above!
