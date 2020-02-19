Kehlani calls Joe Budden after he jokes about his last song in his podcast

%MINIFYHTML470d3ca7e094dc371d19c21a7565482b11% %MINIFYHTML470d3ca7e094dc371d19c21a7565482b12%

Earlier this week Kehlani Announced that she was single and on the same day she dropped her last album "Valentine’s Day (Shameful)". Well, it seems that Kehlani and his new album was a topic of discussion in the latest episode of "Joe Budden Podcast."

However, it seems that once Kehlani heard what Joe Budden and his co-hosts, Mal and Rory, had to say about the album, she was not very happy and took Twitter to call him.

In tweets now removed, Kehlani said Joe was a joke. She proceeded to say: "The amount of misinformation, lies and lameness in this episode about me and you used my face is … hahaha, I will love it."

Joe, who is known for saying what he thinks, did not hesitate to answer Kehlani and said: "We love you, they are jokes … feel better."

Then he continued with another tweet and said, "I'm sick of you, artists … I never look out for years of praise, but I want to jump out the windows when you hear something you don't like … news, I'm not your friend, niggas."

Fans also turned to social networks to share their opinions about the whole situation. Some thought that some of the comments made during the podcast were not necessary. While others thought that Kehlani was being sensitive, especially seeing how Joe Budden mentioned how much he loved his music.

Check out below, and also what some people say on Twitter.

Like us previously mentioned, Kehlani talked about her and YG's separation on her latest album "Valentine’s Day (Shameful)." News about their separation came days after they released a joint album called "Konclusions."

Some of the lyrics of Kehlani's new album "Valentine’s Day (Shameful)," read, "I helped you fight your addiction and change your whole life, just to find me touched at the end." I do not regret it because I am proud that my heart was so pure and I am never ashamed of my love. Now I am finding strength in the fact that you are nothing to me and I know what I am above. "

