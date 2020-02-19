Kehlani attacks Joe Budden for criticizing her for a new breakup song

%MINIFYHTML1ed1340b8eb3e572ee71f1e5e6f97ee811% %MINIFYHTML1ed1340b8eb3e572ee71f1e5e6f97ee812%

The singer & # 39; Valentine & # 39; s Day (Shameful) & # 39; call the rapper turned podcaster & # 39; a joke & # 39; and his comments & # 39; nasty & # 39; after his criticism of the song that alluded to his relationship with YG.

Kehlani I was furious with Joe Budden. She applauded the rapper turned podcaster for criticizing her after hearing her new song "Valentine & # 39; s Day (Shameful)" which reportedly addressed her breakup with Yg. "Joe Budden is a joke," he tweeted.

In his podcast, Joe made this comment about his new song: "I feel like I've been cheated." He added: "Because it was last week when we went out on this podcast (and) Rory made me listen to a song by YG and Kehlani (Konclusions) … I was with this new image of YG being in love."

He continued: "(& # 39; Valentine's Day & # 39; is) unlike any Kehlani record I've ever heard," before calling her, "She really wants us to know how much of a piece of shit she is, but she He's hiding behind the thin veil of "I don't tell you guys I'm talking about."

He admitted that the song was good, "The fucking part is that he is smoking this shit. And she stepped on that simple shit," but he was less than impressed with Kehlani for separating YG, "The girls don't care what they step on. when they're furious. They don't care what they ruin. "

Kehlani responded, describing Joe's comments as "disgusting." He also rejected it for using his photo to promote his podcast on social networks, "The amount of misinformation, lies and lameness in this episode about me and you used my face is … hahaha, I will love it."

Joe replied: "We love you, they are jokes … feel better." He later added: "I'm sick of you artists … I never look out for years of praise, but I want to jump out the windows when you hear something you don't like … breaking news, I'm not your friend."