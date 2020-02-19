Kandi Burruss surprises fans by twinning with her daughter, Riley Burruss, in this last photo

Kandi Burruss posted a couple of photos on her social media account that looks exactly like her daughter, Riley Burruss. She is dressed in pink, and it definitely looks like she is aging backwards.

Someone said, "I thought it was Riley," and another follower agreed and said, "Looking like Riley!"

One commenter wrote: ‘I had to stop. I thought it was Riley hahaha. Look good, Mrs. Burruss-Tucker! 🔥 ’and another follower posted this:‘ I thought it was Riley for a second, really !! 🤯🤩 ’

One commenter posted the following: Chica Girl, you're too pretty! You are my favorite ATL housewife!

One commenter posted: ow Wow thought it was Riley until it became apparent. So cute "and another follower said:" There he goes again. Kandi I can't with you. You kill everything you carry! 🔥 ’

Another Instagram installer told the RHOA star: "Looks good, Kandi, you're wearing one of my favorite colors," and someone else said, "I had to do a double take, I thought you were Riley."

Someone else posted this: "Kandi, I love you so much that you inspire me to go get it, keep up the good work," and another commentator said: "I love this look!" Also, why in the world are you the one with the busiest schedule and ALWAYS on time ALL THE TIME! "

A fan told Kandi: "You and your daughter will scare me like identical twins."

In other news, Kandi shared another video for Black History Month. Her fans appreciated her post, and made sure to praise her in the comments.

‘Happy #BlackHistoryMonth! Today I want to highlight #RobertJohnson, founder of @BET and thank him for his contribution to entertainment, "Kandi captioned his video.

Fans appreciated Kandi's post and made sure to praise his initiative in the comments.

Ad

Kandi has been living her best life since receiving her baby, Blaze Tucker, in this world.



Post views:

two