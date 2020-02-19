Kandi Burruss shares a new video for Black History Month

Kandi Burruss shared another video for Black History Month. Her fans appreciated her post, and made sure to praise her in the comments.

‘Happy #BlackHistoryMonth! Today I want to highlight #RobertJohnson, founder of @BET and thank him for his contribution to entertainment, "Kandi captioned his video.

Someone commented: negra Black people rock, we are the most dangerous human beings in this world. I just wish we could unite and show the world what this earth is built of. "

Another follower said: Gracias Thank you for everything you do! in front of the camera and behind her. 🤞💯 Blessings of Goddesses 🙏 ’

Someone else had another opinion about all this and published this: "I wish black people STOP SAYING Happy Black History Month, like next month black people will wake up white,quot;

A follower praised Kandi's election and said: "Excellent choice Kandi! I knew he was a billionaire, but I didn't know he was the first. Thank you. & # 39;

A commenter told the RHOA star: ‘You Aging backward Kandi, looking like Riley😍’

Another follower posted: gracias Thank you very much, Kandi, for this much needed information. It reminded me to share this great and important information with my nieces and nephews. You are the best queen ”

A fan also said that Kandi is definitely twinning with her daughter, Riley Burruss: ‘Riley looks like you. You are aging gracefully Kandi. @kandi. "

Kandi appeared in the headlines not long ago, after a really unfortunate event.

It is reported that a tragic event hit the restaurant of Kandi Burruss in Atlanta, Old Lady Gang. Three people have been shot.

Two passersby were shot and, fortunately, the three victims were relatively unharmed or at least left without life-threatening injuries.

Now, Kandi addressed the tragedy and shared a few words about what had happened in his social media account. People showed their love and support.



