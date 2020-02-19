Justin Fashanu: Hall of Fame honor of the National Football Museum acclaimed by niece Amal | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML2cf2063ab5d223c533160efa9e041d8b11% %MINIFYHTML2cf2063ab5d223c533160efa9e041d8b12%

Justin Fashanu's niece, Amal, believes that joining the Hall of Fame of the National Football Museum is a reward for her achievements on and off the field.

The late Justin Fashanu was included in the Hall of Fame of the National Football Museum, in what would have been his 59th birthday.

Fashanu was the first English male professional in England to publicly go out as gay while still playing, in 1990 and took his own life in 1998.

His niece Amal Fashanu, who campaigns against homophobia in sports and is a co-founder of the Justin Fashanu Foundation, received the award on his behalf at the Manchester Museum on Wednesday morning during LGBT History Month.

Fashanu was the first black footballer to charge a transfer fee of £ 1 million with his transfer from Norwich City to Nottingham Forest in 1981. He played for a total of 22 clubs in England, North America, Scotland and New Zealand.

Amal Fashanu said: "Today would have been Uncle Justin's 59th birthday and what a way to celebrate it on his behalf.

"One of my favorite memories of Uncle Justin was his playful and cheeky character. It was a lot of fun to be with him and it would have been the life and soul of this event."

"Justin Fashanu was talented, intelligent, loved and charming. I am touched to see his legacy honored more than 21 years after his premature death."

"It is unfortunate that we are still discussing discrimination in football in 2020 and it is because of this harsh reality that we decided to create a platform in his name to address homophobia, racism and mental health within the game."

"The Justin Fashanu Foundation wants to thank the National Football Museum and all the stakeholders involved who joined to honor my uncle Justin."

Fashanu's induction coincided with the launch of the LGBT + tour of the National Football Museum, which features objects from the museum's collection, telling the story of the LGBT + story in the context of football.

The executive director of the National Football Museum, Tim Desmond, added: "We are delighted to present this award to Amal Fashanu on behalf of Justin and the Justin Fashanu Foundation.

"The Hall of Fame of the National Football Museum aims to recognize a wide diversity of people who have made an outstanding contribution to the game."

"Justin was a pioneer on many levels and with this award we recognize not only Justin's legacy but also the importance of the LGBT + community in football."