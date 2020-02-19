Justin Bieber uses the technique of & # 39; self-relief & # 39; when stressed

%MINIFYHTML7b37d940285f8502566ff9d8c099f81611% %MINIFYHTML7b37d940285f8502566ff9d8c099f81612%

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; and his wife Hailey Baldwin reveal in their documentary series that they rely on a psychosensory technique called & # 39; refuge & # 39; when they are overwhelmed by stress.

Justin Bieber uses a psychosensory technique called "shelter" to help you manage stress.

The 25-year-old singer has opened up on various aspects of his life in his YouTube series "Seasons", with a clip from the last episode that shows how he deals with his daily stressors.

The health coach, Dr. Buzz Mingin, explained the shelter as a "technique that aims to help you when you feel overwhelmed by stress."

"The shelter is a psychosensory technique that actually increases the chemicals to feel good in your brain on demand," he added. "(The technique focuses on) what I should be doing at the time he feels stressed, and then he sends me a coordinated signal that lets me know what's wrong, how he feels and what he needs."

For Justin, having shelter means that he hunches over while continuously rubbing his head and face.

Further explaining the little-known method of coping, Justin's wife Hailey Baldwin He described it as a "reassuring thing" and said she also uses the technique.

"Everyone has their own version of shelter without knowing it," he said. "It's like when you're a small child and you suck your thumb to calm down. When you start feeling really stressed or just to stay calm, it's almost like when you're a child and your mother is rubbing. Are you back to sleep and it's the best feeling in the world? It's something like that, except you're doing it for yourself. "