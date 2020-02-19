Justin Bieber feels "blessed" when Hailey Baldwin returns to his life after "mistakes" with Selena Gomez

WENN / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He previously talked about the mistakes he made in his relationship with Selena, and now a source gives an idea of ​​Hailey's reaction to everything.

Justin Bieber has put its tumultuous relationship Selena Gomez in the past, now that he is happily married to Hailey Baldwin. The "Yummy" singer previously talked about the mistakes he made in his relationship with Selena, and now a source gives an idea of ​​Hailey's reaction to everything.

According to the source, Hailey is super "proud" of her singing husband. "Justin can't believe all the changes he has made in his life and he feels so blessed that Hailey came in when she did it. He has made him a more mature person to whom he can talk about his past with reason and acceptance," he adds. Inside information to HollywoodLife.com.

"It's not being done just to sell music, it's really the person it is today. And Hailey really loves the person she is and is very proud to be able to talk about her mistakes with her ex as Selena because she's getting the best version of he ever ", continues the informant.

"Hailey and Justin won't focus specifically on Selena and that's why he never really named her, but they both hope she can forgive him after this latest revelation and finally be able to move on," the source shares.

Justin appeared in the headlines after revealing to Zane Lowe in an honest interview for Apple Music on February 15 that he initially told Hailey that he couldn't be faithful because of his past relationship with Selena. "I said, & # 39; Listen, I'm still very hurt and I'm still trying to discover my path, and I'm not ready to commit to you in a way that … I just don't want to say something and do the opposite. & # 39; "said the Grammy winner.

"I was at the point where I had done it in the past. And I was simply honest with her, I thought, & # 39; I'm not in a place to be faithful & # 39 ;, and all this kind of thing, that I wanted to be , but it wasn't there yet, "Justin added.