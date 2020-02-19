Judges postpone an emergency meeting to discuss Trump and Barr: Report | USA news

A group of federal judges from the United States reportedly postponed a widely expected emergency meeting in which they were expected to discuss the growing controversy over the intervention of the US Department of Justice. UU. In cases with political charges, including that of Roger Stone, an ally of President Donald Triunfo.

CNN reported on Wednesday that the Federal Judges Association postponed the meeting without giving details on why and when it will be rescheduled.

US media reported on Tuesday that the meeting was expected to address growing concerns about the intervention of senior officials of the Department of Justice and Trump in politically sensitive cases.

The group "could not wait,quot; until their spring conference to address the issue, Philadelphia District Judge Cynthia Rufe, who heads the independent Federal Judges Association, told USA Today earlier this week.

"There are many issues that concern us," Rufe told the newspaper. "We will talk about all this."

Rufe's comments aroused some concern as federal judges are prohibited from commenting on ongoing controversies. The scheduled meeting itself also drew attention, since it was not clear what comment, if any, the association could make about the controversy in Washington, DC.

"I hope that the Federal Association of Judges will discuss the tremendous abuse of the FISA Court that has taken place regarding Muller's investigation scam," Trump said on Twitter, referring to the investigation of former special advisor Robert Mueller on Russian interference. in the 2016 presidential elections.

Pressure to give up

The United States Attorney General, William Barr, was subjected to increased pressure after senior Justice Department officials withdrew a previous sentence recommendation for Stone, who was convicted in November of seven charges of lying to Congress. the United States, which caused turmoil within the department.

The reversal came after Trump criticized the original sentencing recommendation as "very horrible and unfair," although officials have insisted that the decision to make a new recommendation came before Trump's tweet.

Over the weekend, more than 1,000 former department officials asked Barr to resign in an open letter. The signatories grew to more than 2,400 on Wednesday morning.

Trump has used Twitter to attack the four prosecutors who had discussed the Stone case, as well as the judge who presided over it. He has also said that he has the "legal right,quot; to intervene in criminal cases and avoid the historical independence of the Department of Justice.

US media reported Tuesday night that Barr was considering resigning from Trump's tweets about the Justice Department investigations.

"He has his limits," said the Washington Post citing a person familiar with Barr's thinking. The Reuters news agency and other media also reported that Barr was considering leaving his post.

Trump and Barr leave after announcing the Trump administration's efforts to obtain citizenship data during the 2020 census at an event in the White House Rose Garden (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

But a Justice Department spokeswoman said Tuesday night: "The attorney general has no plans to resign."

Trump said earlier on Tuesday that he had total confidence in Barr, who told ABC News last week in an interview that Trump's habit of tweeting had made him "impossible,quot; to do his job.

"I make your job more difficult … I agree with that," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One on Tuesday afternoon. "The attorney general is a man with great integrity."

Barr had told ABC last Thursday that he could not do his job "with a constant background comment,quot; and that it was "time to stop tweeting about criminal cases from the Department of Justice."

Despite the comments, Trump continued tweeting, suggesting he was considering suing those involved in Mueller's investigation. He also said that Stone deserved a new trial.

A federal judge will schedule Thursday to sentence Stone, a veteran Republican agent whose friendship with Trump goes back decades, after a 12-member jury in November found him guilty of the seven charges of lying to Congress, obstruction and manipulation of witnesses.

Trump has eluded questions about whether he could forgive Stone. "You'll see what happens," Trump told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Stone had been treated "very unfairly."