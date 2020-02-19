Judge orders extended competence assessment for man accused of murder of Kate Steinle – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A federal judge on Wednesday ordered an additional assessment of the competition of up to 45 days in a United States prison for an undocumented Mexican citizen accused of illegally possessing the weapon that killed a woman on a pier from San Francisco in 2015.

United States District Judge Vince Chhabria said the evaluation could result in José Inez García Zarate taking medications that allow him to be competent to be tried.

A recent three-hour evaluation by a psychiatrist concluded that Zárate is currently incompetent, but that he could undergo a trial if a medication is administered, according to the descriptions of that evaluation given by Chhabria and deputy federal prosecutor Eric Cheng in an audience in San Chhabria. Francisco Court.

Zarate faces federal charges of being an undocumented immigrant and a former criminal in possession of the gun from which a bullet bounced and killed Kate Steinle on Pier 14 on July 1, 2015.

He maintains that the shooting was an accident, that he did not know that a wrapped object he found under his chair was a weapon and that he threw it into the water as soon as he fired. He was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges in the San Francisco Superior Court in 2017.

Chhabria delayed the federal trial of Zarate and ordered the recent evaluation three hours after concluding that Zarate did not seem to understand the federal charges.

A longer evaluation of 30 to 45 days would provide an opportunity for Zarate to be prescribed medications and then observed, Cheng said.

Defense attorney Erica Treeby and Cheng accepted the plan, which Chhabria ordered after briefly closing her courtroom for a private discussion with Zarate.

Lead defense attorney Tony Serra said earlier that he believes Zarate is competent and wants him to go to trial because the alternative could be in a prison medical center for long-term treatment. Serra has said he expects an acquittal.

The judge said at the hearing on Wednesday that Zarate previously received medication while he was being held at the Glenn Dyer Jail in Alameda County in Oakland, but "it seems inexplicably that they stopped treating him,quot; when Zarate was transferred to the Santa Rita County Jail in Dublin .

Chhabria said it will be up to medical evaluators to decide whether to prescribe medications for Zárate, but if the medication is prescribed and Zárate takes it, he may be able to go to trial.

According to federal law, the continuous evaluation cannot last more than 45 days. It would take place in an installation of the US Bureau of Prisons. UU. In Seattle, Los Angeles or San Diego.

Chhabria also said during the hearing that in an evaluation in a previous case a few years ago, it was discovered that Zárate was competent to be tried after receiving medication.

The previous evaluation was ordered by a federal judge in Texas in 2009, according to an order issued by Chhabria last month. In that case, a medical evaluator diagnosed Zarate with schizophrenia and concluded that he was competent to be judged because he was properly medicated at that time, Chhabria said in the document.

