Judge finds the United States in contempt for deporting migrant children | News

A federal judge found the United States government in contempt after authorities deported five young immigrants seeking to remain in the country under a program for abused and neglected immigrant children.

U.S. magistrate judge Nathanael Cousins ​​issued the civil order last week after finding that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Citizenship and Immigration Services violated a preliminary court order of 2018 that required them to notify the attorneys for any enforcement action against young immigrants in a class action lawsuit in California.

Despite the preliminary injunction, five immigrants seeking to stay in the United States under a federal government program for abused immigrant children were deported, and one of them was assaulted.

Plus:

Mary Tanagho Ross, an appeals staff attorney for the Immigrant Rights Project of the Public Council, said she learned about the deportations months after one of the immigrants returned to Guatemala, where he was attacked by gang members.

"It is shocking that the defendants did not do their part to ensure that ICE complied with a federal court order and literally sent the children to the lion's den," he said Wednesday.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on the case.

The lawsuit was settled last year between the US government. UU. And lawyers for immigrants who sought to be covered by the program after their 18th birthday. Applications are allowed up to 21 years.

Tanagho Ross said he would never have heard about the deportations, but another lawyer who mentioned that one of his clients had requested the program, which leads to a green card, but was deported after losing an asylum case.

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States sitting in a trial court established in a tent in Laredo, Texas (File: Eric Gay / AP Photo)

The court ordered the agencies to return the five immigrants to the United States before February 29, provided they want to return, and pay $ 500 for each day after each one remains outside the country.

One of them has already been returned and is in the custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service, which plans to send it back to Guatemala in another two weeks, now that the lawyers have been notified, the US government said in a presentation judicial.

Your application to the abused children program has been approved, but you may have to wait more than two years to obtain a residence card due to a limit on the allowed number that will be issued each year, the government said.

Tanagho Ross said the lawyers will seek to block his deportation.

Migrants who are minors queuing to enter a tent in Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida (File: Wilfredo Lee / AP Photo)

In a separate case on Wednesday, a judge in Arizona sided with migrants and asylum seekers who have long complained about inhuman and unhealthy conditions at some Border Patrol facilities in the state.

The ruling came weeks after the conclusion of a seven-day trial in which migrant lawyers who filed a lawsuit in 2015 argued that the agency keeps immigrants in extremely cold, overcrowded, unhealthy and inhuman conditions.

The order makes a preliminary injunction permanent that the United States District Court Judge, David C Bury, issued in 2016 that requires the Tucson Sector to provide clean mats and thin blankets to migrants and asylum seekers detained for more than 12 hours and allow them to clean themselves.

Bury also prohibits the use of sleeping baths, which came to light during this year's trial, when a video of a man trying to get to the bathroom was shown but not because migrants slept in them.

Although the demand is prior to the increase in the arrival of immigrants from last year, it illustrates some of the challenges that arise when migrants are detained, especially if they are children.

Bury has criticized the agency, saying it has done little to remedy the problems, especially around the overcrowding and inability of migrants to sleep.