Jose Mourinho says that Dele Alli is angry with his own performance against RB Leipzig, not with the head of the Spurs | Soccer news

Dele Alli came out furiously, knocking his water bottle against the ground, when he was replaced midway through the second half of Tottenham's 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig





José Mourinho insists that Dele Alli was angry with his own performance, not with the decision to replace him, after he reacted furiously to his retirement during Tottenham's 1-0 defeat in the Champions League in the last 16 first leg against RB Leipzig.

There he seemed surprised when his number appeared in the 64th minute at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, breaking into his seat on the bench before throwing a bottle and his boots on the ground in anger.

However, Mourinho rejected any suggestion that Alli was angry with him at his post-match press conference and insisted that the decision to remove him was justified by Tottenham's late improvement.

"I think he was angry with his performance, not with me," Mourinho said. "I think he understands why I took it out and the team improved."

There he had struggled to make an impact against a Leipzig team that dominated the first half and scored the only goal through Timo Werner's penalty after Ben Davies committed a clumsy foul to Konrad Laimer in the 58th minute.

Spurs recovered in the final stages, reaching even through Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura, but Mourinho lamented the lack of attack options after Heung-Min Son joined Harry Kane on the list of long-term injuries before the game with a fractured arm.

The Spurs head coach even suggested that he would like to move quickly during the rest of the season to have a complete team at his disposal again.

"We have to look at our situation," he said. "If you want to do a soccer exercise, maybe you can think of the Champions League game, Barcelona without (Lionel) Messi, (Luis) Suárez and (Antoine) Griezmann."

Jose Mourinho shows his frustration during the 1-0 defeat

"If you want to watch, say, Liverpool. A Champions League match, no (Mohamed) Salah, no (Sadio) Mane, no (Roberto) Firmino, but they would still have (Divock) Origi."

"We are talking about a very difficult situation and if I could I would move immediately to July 1, with Harry Kane, with (Mousa) Sissoko, with Son, with (Steven) Bergwijn, with Lucas, with Lamela, I would.

"I would love to be on July 1, but I am not, I am on February 19. So, we have to fight until the end."

"What worries me is that this will be the situation until the end of the season. Because if this is the situation during a couple of games, I would say, & # 39; OK, we are in a difficult situation now, but the next game will be In two weeks, when we play Wolves it will be different & # 39; & # 39 ;.

"The situation is going to be exactly the same. But I am very proud of the players and, speaking of the Champions League and the next match against Leipzig, one thing I can guarantee, because this is the mentality of my players, is that, even without knowing who will play in attack, we will fight to our limits. "