Jordyn Woods will no longer talk about Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson for this reason

Jordyn Woods has had a hectic year, but don't expect me to mention the drama that involves Kylie Jenner, Tristan Thompson and her baby, Khloé Kardashian.

A good friend of Jordyn spoke recently PERSONS magazine and revealed that he has finished the matter and focuses solely on his career and his money.

The friend stated that Jordyn had overcome the trap scandal that exploded his life and added: "Jordyn's position now is that he will let it be what it is." She said what she had to say.

The source confirmed that his friendship with Kylie was over.

The friend said: "She is working. She had a season on a television show and has a couple of brand deals to come. She is not doing too much, too much, but she keeps busy."

Jordyn appeared in the Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, where she talked about kissing Tristan and the rumored lap dance.

She said: "We stopped and entered, not once did I realize anyone's phone number or they told me to remove a phone … I have nothing to hide." When it comes to removing the phone, I have no idea who told them to remove the phones. "

She went on to say, "I'm not thinking, I shouldn't be here, and that's my first step when I was wrong, and how would I feel if someone close to me is hanging in my ex's house or my child's father. I didn't think on that. That's the first part of the problem. The first step is that I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there. "

She continued with: "I was never giving him a lap dance, kissing me, sitting on him, it's just that we're all together, we're in a group." We never left the public area, we went to a bedroom, to the bathroom, we are all in sight, "he said." I want people to step forward and be responsible, but I don't want anyone to feel what I am feeling. "

The model concluded with: "I knew how much turmoil was happening that I was like," Don't let me throw more fuel into the fire. "I know I was trying to protect Khloe's heart. She doesn't deserve this either … It's not fair that she "I have to deal with this either. The last thing I wanted to do was be that person. I am not a house destroyer. I would never try to hurt someone's house, especially someone I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I would never try to steal." someone's man … I really hurt so many more people by not telling the truth … "

