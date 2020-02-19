Jordyn Woods' mother exploits the & # 39; sources & # 39; fake: & # 39; It really irritates me & # 39;

Instagram

Before the end of his rant, Elizabeth Woods also has some words for the media, telling them that they are basically spending their money if they pay for any information about their family.

Up News Info –

Jordyn Woods& # 39; mom has had enough with false insider information giving alleged information about her and her daughter to the media. Elizabeth Woods called her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 18 and called those unidentified people who approached blogs to spark gossip.

"The media focuses on what's important and the truth. Usually, I just let the bulls go, but when I read that a friend of the Woods family says things about us, it really irritates me," Elizabeth wrote next to a screenshot of an article by Jordyn. Working on a television show. In that article, an alleged source said he "had a season on a television show and has a couple of brand deals to come."

%MINIFYHTML8ee756c2821f08ac9af3bf210cde107511% %MINIFYHTML8ee756c2821f08ac9af3bf210cde107512%

Elizabeth made things clear, "For the record, we don't have friends who know exactly what we're doing. We don't discuss our lives like that, what we're working on or anything else with anyone. And if you call yourself a friend and we're talking about us with the media, especially about some things you don't know about, what a shame. "

Before he finished his rant, Mama Woods also had some words for the media. "If you paid for some means of information, you wasted your money. Have a good day everyone and do something positive and productive," he concluded.

According to his post, his fans shared his thoughts in the comments section. "What a pity, some people should worry about business," said one fan. "Okay. The less people know about our lives, the more success we have," added another.

"People should leave her alone! It's nothing bad to talk about her! People will do anything for fame and money these days! SMFH! … Older people grow up in hell! people are probably just jealous! " Another support fan intervened. Meanwhile, someone else got excited about Elizabeth, calling her "an excellent mother and business professional."