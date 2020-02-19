Jordyn Woods finishes apologizing for the Tristan Thompson trap scandal

Jordyn Woods admitted that he made a mistake by kissing the then Khloe Kardashian couple, Tristan Thompson, but now, he has finished apologizing for that and wants to move on with his life and leave the scandal in the past.

"Jordyn's position now is that he will let it be what it is," a friend of Jordyn told PEOPLE. "She said what she had to say."

The source continued: "She is working. She had a season on a television show and has a couple of brand deals to come. She's not doing too much, too much, but she keeps busy."

Since the controversy, Jordyn and the Kardashian separated, but their glow has been spectacular. Jordyn went from being the quiet and large friend of Kylie Jenner to being a curvy and powerful entrepreneur who has even passed her hand to acting. He launched his own sportswear line, won several high-paid endorsements and also played a star in a Rick Ross music video.