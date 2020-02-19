Jordyn Woods finishes apologizing for the Tristan Thompson trap scandal

Jordyn Woods admitted that he made a mistake by kissing the then Khloe Kardashian couple, Tristan Thompson, but now, he has finished apologizing for that and wants to move on with his life and leave the scandal in the past.

"Jordyn's position now is that he will let it be what it is," a friend of Jordyn told PEOPLE. "She said what she had to say."

