Jonny Clayton says Premier League night in Cardiff will be huge for Welsh darts | Darts news

%MINIFYHTMLd132fc79f8e5bb48751fa2958942a0d611% %MINIFYHTMLd132fc79f8e5bb48751fa2958942a0d612%

Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price prepare to set up a show in Cardiff. Watch the Premier League Darts live at Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm Thursday





%MINIFYHTMLd132fc79f8e5bb48751fa2958942a0d613% %MINIFYHTMLd132fc79f8e5bb48751fa2958942a0d614% Jonny Clayton prepares to bow to the Premier League on Thursday

%MINIFYHTMLd132fc79f8e5bb48751fa2958942a0d615% %MINIFYHTMLd132fc79f8e5bb48751fa2958942a0d616%

Jonny Clayton will make his Premier League debut when Cardiff hosts the "biggest night of the year for Welsh darts," according to & # 39; The Ferret & # 39 ;.

Clayton is preparing to bow as the third of nine Challengers to star in this year's tournament. He will join Gerwyn Price Darts World Cup partner on stage for a great night at Motorpoint Arena Thursday.

Clayton, second finalist in the 2017 Players Championship Final, has resided among the 16 best in the world during the last 12 months and his trio of qualifying titles includes the Austrian Darts Open 2018.

Now he has the opportunity to make history as the first Challenger to win a Premier League game while facing former finalist Michael Smith.

I can't wait to leave now and I hope to play my part in what will be a memorable night for Wales. Jonny Clayton

"It will be a real honor to be part of the biggest night of the year for Welsh darts," said Clayton, who defeated Michael van Gerwen at The Masters last month.

"Since I discovered that I was playing in the Premier League in Cardiff, it has given me an extra focus on practice."

"I know I have the game, I've shown it several times on TV, so I know that if I get my best game, I can become the first Challenger to win."

"My problem is consistency, but I feel that I am still improving and moving in the right direction. I can't wait to leave now and I hope to play my part in what will be a memorable night for Wales."

Night three, February 20: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright vs Rob cross Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney vs Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant vs Gary Anderson

World No. 3 Price will return home in front of a crowded crowd since he was crowned consecutive Grand Slam of Darts champion.

Price will expect to start his Premier League campaign in his homeland when he faces Daryl Gurney, who is the only player without a point after the initial two nights of action. Price will also seek a first victory of the campaign in the Welsh capital, having played two draws so far.

I love playing in front of a Welsh crowd, there is nothing better for me. Gerwyn Price

"Of course, Cardiff is the first date I looked for when the Premier League games came out," said Price, who came to pay 170 lifts in an 8-5 victory over Michael Smith in Cardiff last year.

"I love playing in front of a Welsh crowd, there is nothing better for me."

"It's a nice change to have the crowd on my side and I hope to thrive in that atmosphere like I did last year."

"It was an incredible feeling to reach a final of 170 and win against my local audience last year. I would love to experience that feeling again.

"I had a good start in the Premier League this year. I felt I threw a victory on the first night, but on the second night I probably pinched a point."

"Last year I probably drew too many games, so this year I need to make sure to turn some draws into victories and I hope to be in the top four at the end of the campaign."

2:32 Price and Gurney needed to be separated by party and security officials after their meeting in Sheffield last year. Price and Gurney needed to be separated by party and security officials after their meeting in Sheffield last year.

View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Premier League darts live Live

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, February 20 in Cardiff at 7pm on Main event of Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports with Jonny & # 39; The Ferret & # 39; Clayton vs. Michael Smith. Don't forget that the Premier League is open every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.