Bernie’s Coffee Shop, located at 6101 Wilshire Boulevard, will reopen on Wednesday, February 19 from 5 to 11 p.m. with an observation party for the Nevada Democratic Party Debate.
The clock party will be followed by musical performances, speeches and poetry. Among those presented are Grammy-winning pianist Dave Yaden and international reggae artist Tanya Stephens.
Sanders-themed foods and drinks will be available in the store, including Break Up the Banks, Health Care for All Hash Browns, Justice for All Jambalaya and Coke No Koch. A 20-foot-tall "Big Bernie,quot; puppet is also expected to make an appearance.
At 2 a.m. On Thursday morning, a truck full of search engines will leave Las Vegas to participate in the Sanders ground campaign.
After the primary elections, the cafeteria will serve as a volunteer office for the campaign.