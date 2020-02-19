– The historic Johnie’s Coffee Shop Restaurant on Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue will once again be reopened as Bernie’s Coffee Shop in support of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders before the March 3 primary elections in California.

Bernie’s Coffee Shop, located at 6101 Wilshire Boulevard, will reopen on Wednesday, February 19 from 5 to 11 p.m. with an observation party for the Nevada Democratic Party Debate.

The clock party will be followed by musical performances, speeches and poetry. Among those presented are Grammy-winning pianist Dave Yaden and international reggae artist Tanya Stephens.

Sanders-themed foods and drinks will be available in the store, including Break Up the Banks, Health Care for All Hash Browns, Justice for All Jambalaya and Coke No Koch. A 20-foot-tall "Big Bernie,quot; puppet is also expected to make an appearance.

At 2 a.m. On Thursday morning, a truck full of search engines will leave Las Vegas to participate in the Sanders ground campaign.

After the primary elections, the cafeteria will serve as a volunteer office for the campaign.