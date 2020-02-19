John Adams II accused of fatally stabbing David Rahn in West St. Paul Group Home – Up News Info

A 38-year-old West St. Paul man now faces a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing at a state-run mental health residence in the Twin Cities.

David Rahn, 68, died Monday morning of multiple acute force injuries, says the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. His death form was listed as a homicide.

On Wednesday, John C Adams II was charged with second-degree murder with intent, but not premeditated, in connection with the incident on February 17.

According to the criminal complaint, the agents were sent at 3:51 a.m. in the report of a disturbance in the home of the West St. Paul group, operated by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The informant, a staff member, said he heard Rahn shout for help and when he responded to his room, he was blocked by someone who told the staff member that he was "fine." Then he called 911. While talking on the phone, the staff member said he was silent in Rahn's room and that "something is not right."

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers observed a man, who was later determined to be Adams, who was fleeing from a place of worship across the street from the group home and then entering the group home.

The officers then entered the group's house and found Rahn in his room without responding and without breathing, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were made by later officers and doctors, but attempts to revive Rahn were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

While attempts were made to save Rahn's life, the officers contacted Adams. Adams told police that Rahn "entered his room,quot; and attacked him. He said they started fighting, and at some point he ran and got a knife to defend himself. Then, he went to Rahn's room and claimed that Rahn was still attacking, so he defended himself, according to the complaint.

In a subsequent interview, Adams told police that Rahn signaled Adams to enter his room around 1:30 a.m. Adams said Rahn told him that he had nothing to live for and began stabbing himself. Adams said he tried to stop him, but Rahn was a "very strong man,quot; and feared that Rahn would attack him, so he snuggled in the corner of the room. He said he waited for Rahn to run out of strength, grabbed the knife, went to the place of worship across the street and cried.

An autopsy was performed on Rahn's body and it was determined that he suffered at least 20 acute force injuries in one of his hands, which is consistent with defensive wounds. He also suffered strength wounds to the face, neck, upper body and upper extremities. He also had blunt head trauma.

A badly bent serrated kitchen knife was found with apparent blood in the trash at the place of worship across the street from the group home.

If convicted, Adams could face up to 40 years in prison.

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, who run the group home, say this type of violence is "extraordinarily unusual,quot; at the agency's premises. The department says it is conducting a review of the attack and making sure that the other residents of the house receive the care they need.