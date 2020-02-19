Joel Courtney announces commitment to childhood love

When sharing a photo of the moment of the proposal, the actor who plays Lee Flynn in & # 39; The Kissing Booth & # 39; He reveals that he knelt to ask Mia Scholink for a hand in marriage on Valentine's Day.
"The kissing booth"star Joel courtney He has asked his childhood girlfriend to marry him.
The 24-year-old proposed to Mia Scholink on Valentine's Day (February 14) and announced the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, February 18.
"I like it, so I had to go and put a ring on it," captioned a photo of the proposal.
"COMMITTED to my best friend!" Mia wrote on her own Instagram page. "I can't wait to marry you @joel_courtney."
Joel and Mia met when they were children and have been dating for years.
