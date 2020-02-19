Joe Laws thinks it would be a nightmare for WBC lightweight champion Devin & # 39; The Dream & # 39; Haney | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLce26c6c9622b7093962cb23500354fc211% %MINIFYHTMLce26c6c9622b7093962cb23500354fc212%

Joe Laws, famous for wearing a Mexican mask, explains why he wants to face WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney

Joe Laws is convinced that he is beating Devin Haney after previously training with the WBC lightweight champion while "hangover."

Laws has established a large following in the Northeast after thrilling fans during his eight straight wins, four within the distance, while American star Haney has won all 24 fights and many tell him it will be a future pound for pound. star.

However, Laws, who is currently lowering the weights to 135 pounds, is unambiguous when asked who would like to share a ring.

"Devin Haney," said the & # 39; Bomber Benwell & # 39; Sky sports news. "I've fought him in Las Vegas.

"People say why you call him when you have not fought him and him. I do not say that he wins all in my weight. I do not say that he defeats the European champion but I know that he beat Devin Haney.

A fight with Newcastle's super lightweight Lewis Ritson would be a logical goal, but the 25-year-old is determined to drop a lower division.

"That's a cracked fight," Laws admitted. "But I'm going to make 135 and I think I'll be an absolute handful in 135."

"Knowing who the king is in 135, I know I will beat him. I am not going to jump the gun, I have only been boxing for 18 months, it is what I feel. I am not stupid. I know that I have much to learn. I will continue to improve gym and I hope to get where I'm going to be. "