Jennifer Aniston tried to make Brad Pitt jealous by dating Jon Hamm at Oscar Bash

After his brief but sweet interaction at the SAG 2020 Awards in January, Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt They ran into each other again at Guy Osprey's post-Oscar 2020 party earlier this month. But after exchanging a "quick greeting" with her ex-husband, the 51-year-old actress spent much of the night chatting with Jon Hamm instead.

When considering Jennifer's interactions with Brad and Jon, the relationship and dating expert with celebrities, Lara Asprey, she has now said that it is possible that the "Friends" student is trying to make her ex-husband jealous by dating the first ".Crazy men"star.

"When your ex is Brad Pitt, it's hard for him to get jealous because he's Brad Pitt, but Jen is also beautiful and I think it was probably a bit," Lara tells Express.co.uk. "She greeted him and was very kind, but he spent the whole night talking with Jon Hamm and they get along very well, they've known each other for years."

The VIP matcher adds: "I think there was a bit of that, he will see that I am having a great time." She continues explaining: "Do you know when you are with your friends and you see a cute boy and laugh to make sure it seems that you are having fun?"

"I have the feeling that it is the impression I wanted to convey, that I was having a great time and that I wanted Brad to know," Lara shares his opinion. "I'm sure she continued with Jon Hamm, but that's what was happening."

A source previously told The Sun about Jennifer's interactions with the two Hollywood actors at the Oscar party: "I saw her approach Brad and greet him quickly; then he spent a lot of time chatting with Jon. They talked for ages and seemed to know each other very well. Everyone noticed. "

Page Six also commented that Jennifer simply "congratulated" Brad on his Oscar victory at the subsequent party. A source told the site: "Aniston congratulated Pitt on his victory, they didn't spend much time."

Jennifer and Brad married in 2000, but they separated and divorced in 2005. Then he married Justin Theroux in 2015, while the Oscar-winning actor went ahead by making his relationship with Angelina Jolie, whom he married in 2014. After breaking up with their respective spouses, it is rumored that Jennifer and Brad gave their romance another chance.

Addressing their rumors of romance on the red carpet of the SAG Awards, Jen told Keltie Knight and Nischelle Turner of ET: "It's hysterical," before adding: "But what else are they going to talk about?"