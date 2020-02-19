Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are engaged!

%MINIFYHTML12353736b823270e209c91faedff9dd111% %MINIFYHTML12353736b823270e209c91faedff9dd112%

It's official! Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend Steve Kazee are now engaged! The actress and dancer turned to social networks to share the good news with her many followers and also to show her new ring!

It is safe to say that fans were super happy for them and did not hesitate to send all their love and congratulations.

%MINIFYHTML12353736b823270e209c91faedff9dd113% %MINIFYHTML12353736b823270e209c91faedff9dd114%

Jenna shared a picture of her and Steve and, along with her, wrote: "A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart ❤️". Aww …

%MINIFYHTML12353736b823270e209c91faedff9dd115% %MINIFYHTML12353736b823270e209c91faedff9dd116%

The click also highlights the huge rock on the ring finger of your left hand!

As you know, the two first joined in October 2018, only half a year after their separation from Channing Tatum.

However, they only made it official on Instagram in June last year, when the actress shared a sweet photo with the two with the title: "Talking about peace … ❤️".

Indeed, the couple looked very calm and relaxed when they were photographed huddled together.

There is no doubt that Jenna and Steve's relationship has gone very well and in September, they even announced that they will be parents!

While talking with people at that time, the couple said "we are more than happy and we could not be happier to expand our family."

On the same day (September 24) he also posted about pregnancy news on Instagram!

Next to a picture of her growing baby bump, the future mother wrote: & # 39; Becoming a mother is simply the best and most incredible thing that has happened to me 💕 @ stevekazee, you are a gift of the above and could not be more excited to expand our family together …! Thank you all for all the love! & # 39;

Ad

Now the happy couple has two reasons to celebrate instead of just one: being pregnant and engaged!



Post views:

0 0