Jeff Bridich "working to straighten the ship,quot; with respect to the crack of Nolan Arenado

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. General manager Jeff Bridich tried to calm the choppy waters of the Rockies on Tuesday.

Speaking on Cactus League media day, Bridich addressed Nolan Arenado's situation for the first time since the third star base made it clear that he was disappointed with the current path of the franchise and said Bridich felt personally "disrespected,quot;.

Although some currents of anger and lack of communication persist, and although Bridich refused to go into details on how he could repair his relationship with Arenado, the general manager said it was time to move on.

"(The) really important point is to move forward in the season and start focusing on baseball," he said. "Sometimes there are natural disagreements and lack of communication over time, so you continue working to straighten the ship."

Bridich also issued an apology to Rockies fans.

"I regret that our fans, if they have been … I am sorry that it was like that … if it has caused them anguish," he said. "They are our best supporters of Nolan. They are the best supporters of the organization.

"Certainly, you don't want agitation or crisis or anything like that. Sometimes there are professional disagreements in a business. But, apart from that, we've never handled things internally publicly. A lot of that is about respect. It's about respect for organization It is out of respect for the players of the organization.

"I think it is appropriate that many internal business of the team remain as such. That is a great reason why I have not been making statements. It remains with that policy, that policy of best practices, for us."

Less than a year ago, Arenado signed an eight-year, $ 260 million contract. But then came the season of 91 Rockies defeats, persistent trade rumors and Arenado's comments about his relationship with Bridich. The general manager declined to comment on the situation last week, but did so on Tuesday.

Although sources have said that an exchange for Arenado could still occur this season if the Rockies play badly, Bridich said business discussions are not part of the current Colorado agenda. Arenado has a foreclosure option in his contract after the 2021 season, and the indications indicate that he will leave Colorado and become a free agent unless the Rockies become a more competitive team.

"We are focused on the season here," Bridich said when asked if there was a moratorium on the Arenado trade. “We are focused on the reason we meet each spring training. We are focused on being the best team we can become. That's where they are now. "

Bridich said that he and Arenado have not yet had a face-to-face meeting in spring training, but said there will probably be a meeting.

"Today was day 2, yesterday was day 1 with him at the camp," Bridich said. "We've seen each other, but we haven't sat down yet. But I trust we will. Like all other players, we'll find time to sit down and interact with me and with (manager) Buddy (Black)."

When asked how he will repair his relationship with the seven-time third baseman of the Golden Glove, Bridich replied: "As I was saying, through communication. Players have been asked similar questions in recent days, and I think that it all comes down to communicating and being honest. It's about moving forward, focusing on the task at hand. We're all here to do the same, and that's putting together a winning team. "

According to Arenado, the relationship between the two men went sour this offseason, but Bridich avoided that problem, or how their relationship could be repaired.

"Look, I'm not going to (talk about that)," he said. “I will not speak publicly about what we would talk or not. That will be among us when it happens. "

Arenado, as well as his teammates, have said that the low season discord will not affect Arenado's performance in the field or his tenor in the clubhouse. Bridich agreed with that feeling.

"You think of less than a year ago, when we were on the stand, talking about extension, and all those things we said publicly in terms of the level of elite talent … elite level work, work ethic and his own expectation of playing well, being one of the best players in the game, "said Bridich. “All of that still sounds true right now. There is absolutely no doubt in our mind. "