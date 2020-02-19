Janet Jackson pays heartbreaking tribute to her ‘Good Times’ co-star and close friend Ja’Net DuBois after her unexpected death

%MINIFYHTML5b41b0055172e337f018995fa3dfdf4711% %MINIFYHTML5b41b0055172e337f018995fa3dfdf4712%

Janet Jackson turned to social media to pay tribute to her former "Good Times,quot; co-star Ja’Net DuBois after her death. A few hours after the terrible news was confirmed, Janet broke her silence and posted a heartbreaking message about the death of her "lifelong friend."

The Good Times actress was 74 years old and reportedly died while sleeping.

The singer shared several old photos of her and Ja’Net, who played the adoptive mother of her character in the comedy show.

Next to the photos, she wrote a sad message about the late star.

‘I am very sad to know that my old friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away. I saw firsthand how he broke stereotypes and changed the landscape of black women in entertainment. I am grateful that in recent years I had the opportunity to see it and create more lasting memories. I pray for comfort for all his family and friends. Thanks Ja’Net, I will miss you. 🖤 ​​’, says the moving tribute.

Janet Jackson was only 11 years old in 1977 when she assumed the role of Penny in the beloved series.

While he was part of the cast only until 1979, the two actually continued to be very close throughout their adult lives as well.

The death was really shocking and unexpected since it was not known that he suffered any disease and seemed to be in really good health.

That said, at this time, the cause of death has not yet been determined.

TMZ previously reported that she was simply found dead in her bedroom, after she died while she was sleeping.

In addition to her great role in the comedy series, the talented actress is also known for her voiceover work in the animated series The PJs, for which she even won two Emmy awards!

Ja’Net DuBois is leaving behind his three children. RIP.



