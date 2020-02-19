Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin ready to & # 39; rebuild & # 39; after split speculation

Every day is a new day to rebuild.

It is no secret that Jana Kramer Y Mike Caussin They have had their fair share of ups and downs in their marriage. In fact, the couple faced split speculation in late 2019 after social media behavior aroused the attention of loyal fans.

%MINIFYHTML56f98eb1bb249480e7e5aadf4b36cff313% %MINIFYHTML56f98eb1bb249480e7e5aadf4b36cff314%

But in a new Instagram post shared on Wednesday morning, it is clear that these two are united in 2020.

%MINIFYHTML56f98eb1bb249480e7e5aadf4b36cff315% %MINIFYHTML56f98eb1bb249480e7e5aadf4b36cff316%

"There are 2 days left to connect, laugh, disconnect and redo our New Year. (We even saw the ball drop)," Jana shared on Instagram with her 1.9 million followers. "There is nothing wrong with remaking and there is no better time to rebuild than now. #Rebuildingtogether #happynewyear."

While their destination remains a secret, it seems that the couple was able to enjoy quality time by the fire, learn archery and participate in some outdoor walks.