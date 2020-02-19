Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin ready to & # 39; rebuild & # 39; after split speculation

Every day is a new day to rebuild.
It is no secret that Jana Kramer Y Mike Caussin They have had their fair share of ups and downs in their marriage. In fact, the couple faced split speculation in late 2019 after social media behavior aroused the attention of loyal fans.
But in a new Instagram post shared on Wednesday morning, it is clear that these two are united in 2020.
"There are 2 days left to connect, laugh, disconnect and redo our New Year. (We even saw the ball drop)," Jana shared on Instagram with her 1.9 million followers. "There is nothing wrong with remaking and there is no better time to rebuild than now. #Rebuildingtogether #happynewyear."
While their destination remains a secret, it seems that the couple was able to enjoy quality time by the fire, learn archery and participate in some outdoor walks.
"We reached the top! I had a lot of‘ Dear God, please help me overcome my anxiety and don't let my head dominate me. " I wanted to turn around, but man, I would have stolen this vision and the feeling of doing it, "Jana shared." I'm starting to think now about all the things that I've been holding back … I'm going to force myself a little more out from my comfort zone for fear of anxiety. I'm tired of using that. It's not mine and I don't want it anymore! "
At the beginning of the new year, fans speculated about the marriage of Jana and Mike when the One tree hill Star took Instagram with a cryptic message.
"2019. Ur is coming to a very interesting end … and for now, all I have to say is … Time heals all wounds," he wrote. The co-founder of Moms And Babes Box also removed (then added) the word "wife,quot; from his Instagram biography and Mike's name from his podcast page.
And after Mike was absent from the iHeartRadio podcast, he co-hosts with his wife for a month, listeners then learned something about their end for 2019.
"The reality is that a limit that was harmful to me was broken because it was a discovery, but again, it was not a physical performance, so I am very careful and I want to protect you also because I do not want people to think it was a physical relapse, but it was also a great discovery with a limit that was harmful to me in our relationship, "Jana shared in a recent episode of To complain podcast "I've always said it's not about the act. It's about the lie. It's about the discovery because that brings me back to the first day of the discovery."
The couple also said they are currently in therapy and are confident that better days await them. "We can … we will … we must," Jana shared on Instagram before celebrating Valentine's Day with her husband.
