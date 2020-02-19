James Keatings: Inverness Caledonian Thistle says that the disciplinary process of the SFA & # 39; is not suitable for its purpose & # 39; | Soccer news





James Keatings was sent against the Rangers Colts

Inverness Caledonian Thistle described the disciplinary process of the Scottish Football Association as "unfit for purpose,quot; after the appeal of the James Keatings red card was rejected.

%MINIFYHTMLb707983b1edd8373d285447deb3165a311% %MINIFYHTMLb707983b1edd8373d285447deb3165a312%

Keatings will miss the Scottish Challenge Cup final after picking up a second yellow card for the simulation following a challenge by Ciaran Dickson in Caley's 2-1 victory over the Rangers Colts in Sunday's semifinal.

Inverness believed that the video evidence that the club submitted to an SFA court panel would see the warning rescinded, but said they "had no choice but to speak publicly on behalf of our player and on behalf of the growing number of football clubs Scots who believe that the SFA disciplinary process is not suitable for the purpose "after the decision of referee Greg Aitken was confirmed.

James Keatings of Inverness was shown red by referee Greg Aitken for simulation

"As far as we are concerned, once the panel of three men saw the evidence of the video, along with the fact that the referee himself declared that he only made the decision based on his personal opinion, although it was only a few meters away away and much higher and different video angles, justice and sports integrity will surely not prevail, "said a club statement signed by CEO Scot Gardiner and President Ross Morrison.

"When the club received the news this morning that the appeal had not only been dismissed, but that James had been convicted of simulation, we were both incredulous and furious in equal measure."

"We reiterate once again that we do not want to question anyone's integrity with this statement, but we must question the real knowledge of football of those who judge all Scottish soccer players under this current system."

James Keatings will miss the Scottish Challenge Cup final

"If the people involved in the court this morning can see the images we supply, images that all Scottish football has seen now, and call this simulation, then there can be no other conclusion that football does not understand or the rules of the game As hard as it sounds, there can be no other conclusion Fans and officials of all clubs are baffled by this decision.

The statement of the Championship club said that the decision and the process involved damaged the credibility of the SFA.

He added: "James Keatings has never been reserved for simulation throughout his career and Sunday's red card was also the first in his career. This scenario represented the exact situation that these protocols were set to address.

"This decision has cost our player the opportunity to play in a national cup final, it is not something that happens every week, to the detriment of the player, his teammates, the club and our fans. We believe that it also damages the credibility of our governing body and discredits the game.The decision is completely wrong and dogs in the street know it.We have no right to appeal this final decision and it is painful to accept it.

Inverness manager John Robertson exchanges words with officials after James Keatings is sent

"As a club, today we have been contacted by presidents, executive directors, directors and fans of other clubs in a completely unique demonstration of support and solidarity with James Keatings and ICTFC.

"As much as it has been appreciated, it certainly does not change the fact that there is clearly something wrong with the system. If it is not addressed, we are all responsible for the continued denigration of our standards, the vision of our supporters of the national game and sports integrity in Scottish football. "

The SFA has been contacted for a response.