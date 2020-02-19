Jalen Suggs asks MSHSL to modify the statutes that prevent the game in national tournaments – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Fans filled the gym at Minnehaha Academy on Tuesday night for the big showdown between the Redhawks and the Eden Prairie Eagles.

Both teams are the best in their class in the state and are ranked nationally, but a state ordinance prevents both teams from displaying their skills in the national spotlight.

Redhawks captain Jalen Suggs has already solidified her future in this sport, signing with Gonzaga University.

"We started playing together and special things happen, and this season has really been special," Suggs said.

A team special enough to qualify nationally, among the 25 best teams. But due to the MSHSL statutes, they are not allowed to play in the national high school tournament in New York this spring. The league only allows its teams to play within Minnesota or the bordering states of Wisconsin, Iowa or the Dakotas.

"To be denied and taken from us is a bit difficult," Suggs said.

He says that the opportunity to play on a national stage is an important exhibition for younger players.

"For some of these guys, you know, it could be that tournament, you know, what gives them the scholarship they need to go to the college they want," said Suggs.

The athletic director of the Academy of Minnehaha, Josh Thurow, respects the rules of the league, but hopes they are not immovable.

"The disappointing aspect is not allowing a national stage to see them," Thurow said. “Someday, I hope the statutes change. That would be exceptional. "

For now, the Redhawks are putting their full focus on the highest victory they can win.

"We have a special opportunity to get our fourth consecutive state championship, you know, in our first year in 3A, or right now we are focused on that," Suggs said.

The state league also does not allow teams to participate outside the state after the finals of the Minnesota state tournament, which is in March. The national tournament is in April.