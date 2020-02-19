Jake Paul calls Brother Logan to "connect,quot; with his "wife,quot; in the middle of his podcast!

%MINIFYHTML0807e4fa75349b187772f900ab41061811% %MINIFYHTML0807e4fa75349b187772f900ab41061812%

Logan Paul was seen getting quite cozy with his brother Jake's ex-wife, Tana Mongeau, the other day, so let the drama unfold! Indeed, Jake did not hesitate to simply interrupt Logan in his podcast to hit him for allegedly "connecting,quot; with fellow YouTuber.

It is safe to say that the interaction of the brothers was really uncomfortable and quite scary, but what is new?

%MINIFYHTML0807e4fa75349b187772f900ab41061813% %MINIFYHTML0807e4fa75349b187772f900ab41061814%

It all happened yesterday at the Loguls Impaulsive podcast.

%MINIFYHTML0807e4fa75349b187772f900ab41061815% %MINIFYHTML0807e4fa75349b187772f900ab41061816%

During the podcast episode, in the middle of his interview with Ryan Garcia, Logan was surprised to see his younger brother enter the studio!

Ignoring that an interview was being conducted at that time, Jake simply walked straight to his brother and asked, "Friend, why did you get hooked on my wife?"

However, he did not wait for an answer and left immediately, leaving Logan, his co-host and the guest feeling speechless, ashamed and desperate to save the interview after the awkward moment.

Logan can be seen protagonist, with wide eyes and speechless, in the direction in which his brother had just left.

"He's really angry, friend," says his co-host.

"My heart is racing," Logan admitted.

A producer who did not understand what Jake had said asked what it was and Logan repeated his brother's words before drinking some water nervously.

"Do you know what he means?" The co-host asked Logan. Obviously, he had an idea!

After all, a couple of days ago, Logan and Tana were caught by the paparazzi enjoying what looked like a lunch date.

The two even packed a little PDA, but nothing that made it one hundred percent sure they were hooked.

The two hugged tightly and Logan even planted a sweet kiss on Tana's head at some point.

Ad

It could still have been just an excursion among friends, but Jake obviously doesn't think so.



Post views:

0 0