Is Justin Bieber using his Christian faith to control Hailey Bieber?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are strong Christians who openly profess their faith, but is Justin using the couple's beliefs to keep Hailey in the Middle Ages and control her? This is the scenario that will be presented in the next issue of February 24, 2020 of Star magazine. Fans of Justin and Hailey may have noticed that the couple has talked about having a baby soon. According to the Star report, there is a reason behind that talk. Although Hailey Bieber is a successful model, the source says Justin may be trying to control Hailey by making her a submissive wife, who stays at home and raises children.

Now, some fans are worried that Hailey will give up her own plans, dreams and aspirations to make Justin Beiber and his Hillsong church happy! Is Hailey ready to give up modeling to stay at home and have a children offspring?

Neither Justin nor Hailey responded to the report or made a statement about the claims.

Hailey Bieber is Justin Bieber's last One Less Lonely Girl at her wedding … And the episode ended with the One Less Lonely Girl song in the background 🥺 pic.twitter.com/2XPBQyLsAY – fitri • CHANGES (@pxrdonbiebs) February 12, 2020

According to the source, Justin is using church teachings to keep Hailey under his control. The source stated the following.

"Justin apparently believes in Hillsong's anti-feminist doctrine that women belong to a separate group and must have babies, stay at home and let the man be in charge. She tells her friends she can't wait to be a mother and have babies. She and Justin say they are happy and they wouldn't do it any other way, but it's like going back to the Middle Ages! "

Some are worried that Hailey, who is only 23 years old, will put her career in the background and not pursue her own interests, including acting. Hailey's father is actor Stephen Baldwin and she comes from a family where his uncles are successful actors, including Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin.

Justin Bieber has revealed that he suffers from Lyme disease and some fans are even worried that now that Hailey is married, Justin is his top priority and is so busy taking care of him and following his Christian faith that he will lose his own desires and desires

What you think? Is Hailey being a good wife by putting Justin and her desire to have a family first or is Justin using religion to control her?



