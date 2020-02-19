Is it worth separating the independence referendums from a country? The | News

Glasgow, United Kingdom – In August 1998, Nevis voters went to the polls to decide the constitutional future of their small Caribbean island.

As part of Saint Kitts and Nevis, a state of two twin islands located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, the relationship of the sun-drenched territory with its largest neighbor had become increasingly frantic, which prompted a boost for independence.

62 percent of the votes in favor of the secession of San Cristóbal were resounding, but Nevis could not become one of the smallest independent nations in the world after not reaching the two-thirds majority required for the referendum result to be It became law.

"There was an element of frustration (for supporters of independence), but upon entering we all knew what the constitutional requirement was," Mark Brantley, Nevis Prime Minister, told Al Jazeera.

"It was certainly a very high level, but it was set so high to ensure that the vast majority of the public wanted this initiative, rather than just a simple majority."

For British supporters of the European Union, securing a two-thirds threshold in the 2016 Brexit referendum in the country would have been a dream. As things were, a simple result of 52-48 percent in favor of the "license,quot; was enough to end the membership of the block for almost 50 years in the United Kingdom.

With the country effectively divided in half, the UK's exit from the EU became a bitter and divisive issue in the three and a half years between the vote and the official exit of the country at the end of last month. And as British Eurosceptics became increasingly frustrated by the country's inability to negotiate a framework agreed by the EU to quickly exit the union, the independence voices in Scotland, where 62 percent of voters chose to remain in the EU increased calls for a second referendum on Scottish sovereignty.

However, the ongoing resentment of Brexit and the continuing calls for Scottish state status, proven in a 2014 referendum that saw the Scots reject the independence of the British state by 55-45 percent, are just two constitutional disputes who have been international headlines in recent years. And, as millions of pro-Europeans in Britain continue to lick their wounds, slow-fire questions about national sovereignty are likely to remain a notable part of many political movements in national states around the world.

But are binary referendums really the best way to address important constitutional issues such as independence? And is it worth looking for major constitutional changes if the result leaves a people divided against itself?

"All elections are divisive, since they are intended to solve problems of political differences in the population," argues Simon Vallee, a 35-year-old Québec nationalist, speaking from his home in the Canadian province.

Quebec, a predominantly Francophone part of the Canadian state, remains a place of constitutional concern for many Canadians, despite the fact that the province voted twice against independence, once flatly in 1980, and the second by a margin of just 0.58 percent. , 15 years later.

Vallee aspires to have his home province become an independent state, but says that Canada's established democratic tradition remains crucial to heal the divisions resulting from any independence victory in any future sovereignty poll.

"Quebec (supporters of independence) can live peacefully under the Canadian Federation despite their dislike for the current agreement," he tells Al Jazeera. "Because we accept that the rules of democracy have not favored our choice; I hope that Canadian federalists and patriots will show the same peaceful behavior if we ever win by the rules of democracy."

Brexit followed a vote of & # 39; Leave & # 39; of 52 percent, in a referendum with a 72 percent stake (Dylan Martinez / Reuters)

The notion that democracies are robust enough to deal with the discordant nature of the referendums is an issue backed by Brantley of St Kitts and Nevis.

He maintains that the political structure of democracies, as a whole, "leads to division,quot;; Referendums are not divisive by their nature.

"In the United Kingdom, you have the Conservative and Labor Party, there is a division there," says Brantley, who also serves as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation for Saint Kitts and Nevis. "And in the United States there are Democrats and Republicans, that's also a division. I don't know if (the referendums) lead to a peculiar division, it's (rather) the problem, and the problems can sometimes be divisive."

However, what about the Nevis-style mechanism that a super majority would require to support a referendum on issues such as independence? Five years after the 1995 referendum in Quebec, the Canadian government ruled that a "clear majority,quot; not specified in any future sovereignty survey would be required for a province to separate from the Canadian Federation.

"50 percent plus one would no longer be considered sufficient for long-term constitutional changes; in the future, a stronger mandate would be required," Canadian scholar Gordon Bannerman wrote in August 2019.

The strength of feelings around the Brexit referendum has led to increasingly bitter divisions throughout British society (Simon Dawson / Reuters)

In Britain, and following the deep schisms emanating from the 2016 Brexit vote, would establishing a future Scottish independence referendum based on a super majority be a reasonable course of action for such a critical decision?

No, says independence supporter and blogger James Kelly.

"He's a complete non-runner," says Kelly, author of Scot Goes Pop! Blog. "Now that we have the precedent that the United Kingdom leaves the EU with a simple majority vote, no one will accept different rules for Scotland."

He adds: "The cornerstone of democracy is that every vote is equal, and the inevitable consequence of a super majority rule is that the votes would be less equal than the non-votes."

James Mitchell, a professor at the School of Social and Political Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, agrees.

He tells Al Jazeera that, in Britain, he also saw simple majority referendums that support the creation of the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Assembly in 1997, "a sure way to increase bitterness and resentment would be to change the rules and impose a higher threshold that clearly favors one side over the other in a referendum in the future. "

Whatever the constitutional debate, and in any part of the world that takes place, the aspirations of the perfect system to achieve change can remain out of reach. However, the need for successful constitutional change movements to explicitly accommodate voters who rejected the change is, say many, a worthy cause.

"A narrow triumph for Scottish freedom, brought together to fan the grievance and foster anger, overcoming support on the line in the artificial heat of a campaign, is no longer enough," wrote Scottish political commentator Kenny Farquharson after British membership in the EU. officially expired last month. "It never was, to tell the truth. A dirty victory is not a worthwhile victory."