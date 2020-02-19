Is big money eroding confidence in American elections? The | 2020 U.S. Elections

In the last cycle of the United States presidential elections in 2016, the two main candidates raised and spent more than $ 2 billion, and some experts estimate that the 2020 elections will be even more expensive.

Can the difficult decisions that Americans face: finance medical care and higher education, administer to the Silicon Valley titans, tax the rich?

Join Steve Clemons and his panel of experts while discussing the role of money in American politics.

Guests:

Matt Stoller, Research Director of the American Economic Liberties Project and author of Goliath: The 100-year war between the power of monopoly and democracy

Michael Fauntroy, professor of political science at Howard University

Liz Mair, Republican Strategist

Source: Al Jazeera