Ireland names unchanged team to face England in Six Nations | Rugby Union News

Johnny Sexton captain Ireland in shirt No. 10

Ireland has named an initial unchanged lineup for Sunday's Six Nations match against England in Twickenham.

%MINIFYHTML1e338b462bd04cc8f88280d30ab34be011% %MINIFYHTML1e338b462bd04cc8f88280d30ab34be012%

Caelan Doris is the only change in 23, reaching Max Deegan on the bench.

More to follow …