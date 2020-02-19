Iran's new missiles pose a threat to US airplanes in Yemen, says the Pentagon

WASHINGTON – Iran developed a new type of anti-aircraft missile and sent it to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, Pentagon officials announced Wednesday. The weapons, which officials called 358 missiles, were seized by US Navy warships. UU. In two separate shipments in the Arabian Sea.
At a press conference, Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for the United States Central Command, declined to comment on how the missiles worked. But a military officer familiar with the captured weapons described them as cruise missiles designed to prevent US defensive measures. UU. They were also able to shoot down American military helicopters, as well as the Osprey MV-22 tilt rotor.
The 358 missiles consist of three parts: two engines and an explosive head. The weapon can be assembled after shipment and fired from a raw launcher on the ground. Once the missile is fired and travels fast enough, a solid fuel booster engine falls and a cruise engine takes over; At that point, the weapon flies in a figure eight pattern and looks for targets.
The so-called marauding weapons like the 358 are rare. Israel has deployed a marauding missile called the Harpy, which focuses on enemy electronic transmissions. And several companies are marketing small "suicide drones,quot; powered by propellers, such as the Switchblade, for use by US special operations forces. UU.
According to a US military officer. In the US, the 358 missile in flight is approximately 9 feet long and can run on kerosene or diesel fuel contained in flexible containers that do not require a separate fuel pump. It is believed that a dozen infrared lenses arranged in a ring around the missile can overcome the heat-seeking countermeasures that coalition helicopters often use. Another US military officer UU. He confirmed to the New York Times that Iran's 358 missiles were fired at US drones flying in Yemeni airspace, but have not yet managed to attack any of the drones.
Three of the so-called 358 missiles were captured on November 25 by the US. UU. Forrest Sherman, a destroyer of the Navy, and five others were recovered on February 9 in a U.S. operation. Normandy, a Navy cruise. Those shipments also included more than 170 guided anti-tank missiles made in Iran, as well as 13,000 explosion caps, which are critical components for manufacturing modern roadside bombs.
Captain Urban said the United States believes that Iran has been supplying weapons to the Houthi rebels for the past five years, and that such shipments are prolonging the war in Yemen.
The Houthis have shown increasing resistance on the battlefield against Saudi and coalition forces throughout the Civil war in Yemen. Experts partly attribute the group's success in maintaining the territory to the advanced weapons that the Iranians have sent them.
In September, Houthi fighters claimed credit for An attack with drones at an oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. The components of the Iranian cruise missiles blamed for the attack were also recovered by the US. UU. Forrest Sherman on November 25.
Weapons captured by the U.S. Navy UU. They found themselves in small motorboats called dhows. According to Captain Urban, the sailors aboard the two dhows were interrogated and then handed over to the Yemen Coast Guard.