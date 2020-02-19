Iran's new missiles pose a threat to US airplanes in Yemen, says the Pentagon

According to a US military officer. In the US, the 358 missile in flight is approximately 9 feet long and can run on kerosene or diesel fuel contained in flexible containers that do not require a separate fuel pump. It is believed that a dozen infrared lenses arranged in a ring around the missile can overcome the heat-seeking countermeasures that coalition helicopters often use. Another US military officer UU. He confirmed to the New York Times that Iran's 358 missiles were fired at US drones flying in Yemeni airspace, but have not yet managed to attack any of the drones.

Three of the so-called 358 missiles were captured on November 25 by the US. UU. Forrest Sherman, a destroyer of the Navy, and five others were recovered on February 9 in a U.S. operation. Normandy, a Navy cruise. Those shipments also included more than 170 guided anti-tank missiles made in Iran, as well as 13,000 explosion caps, which are critical components for manufacturing modern roadside bombs.

Captain Urban said the United States believes that Iran has been supplying weapons to the Houthi rebels for the past five years, and that such shipments are prolonging the war in Yemen.

The Houthis have shown increasing resistance on the battlefield against Saudi and coalition forces throughout the Civil war in Yemen. Experts partly attribute the group's success in maintaining the territory to the advanced weapons that the Iranians have sent them.