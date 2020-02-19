Internet: China turns to the Internet for food supply amid virus fears – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML8bf6c56e2a45e3144bacf29ff6cef12511% %MINIFYHTML8bf6c56e2a45e3144bacf29ff6cef12512%

Wang Feng, married by China's virus outbreak, has delivery drivers dressed in parka from e-commerce giant JD.com to keep their kitchen stocked. The demand for online food vendors has increased since the Chinese government told the public to stay home as part of the most radical anti-disease controls ever imposed.

On Tuesday, Wang's phone rang with a text message that a delivery had arrived. The retiree was huddled against the winter cold, put on a face mask and left her apartment complex to collect nut milk and other products from the sidewalk shelves, an antivirus measure to limit contact with drivers who normally go from door to door

"They work very hard and it's dangerous," Wang said. "Without their services, we couldn't survive at all." JD.com Inc. and its rivals, including Pinduoduo, Missfresh Inc. and Hema of Alibaba Group, are struggling to fill an order boom while trying to protect their employees.

Electronic commerce is one of the few industries that thrives after anti-virus controls that began in late January closed factories, restaurants, cinemas, offices and stores across the country and extinguished sales of cars and real estate.

The government is trying to revive economic activity, but has told anyone who can work from home to stay there. Some cities have imposed controls that allow only one member of a family to leave each day. That creates a market ready for online entertainment and shopping.

"I can't go out and I can't go to work," said one of Wang's neighbors, Chen Guang, who was picking up a box of vegetables from the sidewalk shelves under a sign that said: "Contactless distribution point."

Chen, who was wearing an entrance pass to his apartment complex around his neck, said he buys online two or three times a week to replenish kitchen supplies.

JD says that during the past month, its drivers delivered 71,500 tons of rice, flour and other grains, 20 times more than the same period last year, 27 million liters of cooking oil and 50,000 tons of meat, eggs, vegetables and Other fresh products. .

Pinduoduo said orders for apples, strawberries and other fresh fruits from its 586,000 agricultural product sellers increased 120% in January.

The fear of diseases in other Asian markets has also boosted the demand for electronic commerce of food and hygiene supplies. The Korea Economic Daily said sales of online masks in South Korea increased 37,000% in January compared to the previous year.

Chinese e-commerce companies emerged in a market that lacked credit cards, reliable delivery and other features that their counterparts in the United States and Europe take for granted.

That required JD, Alibaba and some other competitors to create their own online payment systems or warehouse networks and delivery controllers.

JD has a workforce of 180,000 warehouse workers and drivers and says it is hiring 20,000 more to meet the demand. The company said that Dada Group, a delivery service in which JD is an investor, is adding 15,000 to its workforce.

At a JD distribution center on the southeast side of Beijing, employees in red parkas, masks and gloves sorted the packages and sprayed them with disinfectant.

The goods, from oranges and toilet paper to packages of 32 bottles of beer and cat litter, left the trucks on the side of the building and passed through a conveyor belt to be classified by individual drivers. Padded blue boxes contained fresh fruits and vegetables.

On the other side of the building, drivers loaded three-wheeled delivery vans powered by batteries with the JD logo, a cartoon dog named Joy.

The average driver delivers 150 to 190 packages per day, according to Sun Lansong, the facility's manager.



"Customers used to buy many electronic products," Sun said. "Now they are buying rice, noodles, grains, oil, disinfectant, masks, etc."

Sun said employees and drivers at the distribution center spray packages, vehicles and their work stations with disinfectant and wash their hands repeatedly during the day. Everyone receives masks and gloves.

"Before, it could have been rude to talk to people while wearing a mask. But now it feels much better," Sun said.

Other companies say they impose similar security measures. Yanxuan, an online consumer product provider owned by NetEase Inc., said it is giving away masks, hand sanitizers and other anti-disease products in Hubei, the province in the center of the outbreak.

Pinduoduo Inc. announced the launch of a "Farmers Aid,quot; channel this week to allow customers to buy directly from producers in poor areas.