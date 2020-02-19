Intel introduces the first cryogenic quantum computing chip – Latest news

Intel Labs, in collaboration with QuTech, which is an advanced research center for quantum computing and quantum internet, has revealed details about its first cryogenic quantum control chip called "Horse Ridge."

The "Horse Ridge,quot; chip addresses fundamental challenges in building a quantum system powerful enough to demonstrate quantum practicality: scalability, flexibility and fidelity, Intel said in a statement Wednesday.

Today, quantum researchers work with only a small number of qubits, using smaller, custom-designed systems, surrounded by complex control and interconnection mechanisms.

"Intel's Horse Ridge greatly minimizes this complexity. By systematically working to scale to thousands of qubits required for quantum practicality, we continue to make steady progress to realize commercially viable quantum computing in our future," said Jim Clarke, director of quantum hardware, Intel Labs.

The details were summarized in a research paper published in the "International Conference of Solid State Circuits 2020,quot; (ISSCC) here.

Current bits in computers store information as 1 or 0, which limits the potential to make sense when faced with huge volumes of data.

The computers of the future will not use classic bits but "qubits,quot; that are not limited to binary and can have properties of 0 and 1 simultaneously, thus trying every possible number and sequence simultaneously to unlock large amounts of data.

A quantum computer can solve complex problems that would otherwise take billions of years for today's computers to solve. This has massive implications for research in health, energy, environmental systems, smart materials and more.

Intel's "Horse Ridge,quot; greatly simplifies the complex electronic control of today needed to operate such a quantum system by using a highly integrated chip system (SoC) for faster setup time, Improved qubit performance and efficient scaling for higher qubit counts required for quantum computing to solve real-world practical applications.

The integrated SoC design integrates four radio frequency (RF) channels into a single device.

Each channel can control up to 32 qubits taking advantage of "frequency multiplexing,quot;.

Taking advantage of these four channels, Horse Ridge can potentially control up to 128 qubits with a single device, substantially reducing the amount of cables and rack instrumentation previously required.

Increases in the qubit count trigger other problems, such as decreased fidelity and qubit performance.

By developing & # 39; Horse Ridge & # 39 ;, Intel has optimized multiplexing technology that allows the system to scale and reduce errors.

Horse Ridge can cover a wide range of frequencies, allowing control of superconducting qubits (known as transmons) and spin qubits, the company said.

QuTech is a partnership between TU Delft and TNO (Dutch Organization for Applied Scientific Research).

