Infosys: Infosys to digitize IT operations of GE Appliances – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML9c7b4cbc45669e5a524b2ad6bae7cfc211% %MINIFYHTML9c7b4cbc45669e5a524b2ad6bae7cfc212%

Major global software Infosys said Wednesday that it would digitize the IT operations of GE Appliances, which is a subsidiary of the Chinese Haier appliance.

"As an IT services partner, we will help GE Appliances streamline its IT infrastructure and run IT in managed services mode," the city-based outsourcing firm said in a statement here.

Haier and KKR acquired GE Appliances for a whopping $ 5.6 billion in June 2016, entitled to the brand of the US-based transnational company General Electric (GE). UU. Until 2056

%MINIFYHTML9c7b4cbc45669e5a524b2ad6bae7cfc213% %MINIFYHTML9c7b4cbc45669e5a524b2ad6bae7cfc214%

"We will also help GE Appliances digitize its workplace through the support of IT services managed by automation in command centers, service desks, end-user computing, IT infrastructure and applications," the statement said.

%MINIFYHTML9c7b4cbc45669e5a524b2ad6bae7cfc215% %MINIFYHTML9c7b4cbc45669e5a524b2ad6bae7cfc216%

The software provider has developed a unified custom delivery model to accelerate the digital journey of GE Appliances.

"With our experience in the execution of large transformation programs, we will innovate together with GE Appliances to offer excellent experiences to customers," Jasmeet Singh, Global Infosys Manufacturing Manager, once said.

Based in Qingdao, Haier designs, develops, manufactures and sells products, including refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, microwave ovens, mobile phones, computers and televisions.

"As we are on a journey of several years to transform our IT landscape and re-imagine the way we work, digitalization will help us innovate better and faster for our end users, with Infosys as a key partner," said the chief from GE Appliances digital officer Viren Shah.

