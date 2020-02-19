Influenza outbreak puts part of Santa Rita prison under additional restriction – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (Up News Info SF) – A portion of the Santa Rita prison on Wednesday was under additional restriction to stop the spread of the common flu.

It was confirmed that two inmates had Influenza A with about 80 people in several possibly exposed jail units.

%MINIFYHTML2f77b732cc6403e1a71789a964e0b02113% %MINIFYHTML2f77b732cc6403e1a71789a964e0b02114%

Those people are now being monitored. The jail has prevented some of the exposed people from going to court or meeting with their lawyers to limit contact and an increased flu infection.

%MINIFYHTML2f77b732cc6403e1a71789a964e0b02115% %MINIFYHTML2f77b732cc6403e1a71789a964e0b02116%

Authorities say it is common for jail to deal with the flu, but authorities are being careful because of concerns about the coronavirus.

This is different than in past years, while the weather is cold during the cold and flu season, said Alameda County Police Chief Ray Kelly. This year we are more hypervigilant in case we have a coronavirus type situation. Then we would be worried.

Infected inmates were examined for coronaviruses, but it was discovered that they did not. There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alameda County