India is hurriedly building a brick WALL to block Donald Trump's vision of the slums

Donald Trump is heading to India next week, and the country is hastily building a wall that, according to critics, is designed to protect the President from seeing the nation's infamous slums.

Commander in chief and first lady Melania Trump will be greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Then, the couple will travel from the airport to the Motera stadium under construction, which will become the largest cricket stadium in the world once completed.

A 1,640-foot brick wall has been quickly erected near the stadium before Trump's visit, and some say it is being built to block the view of a slum area inhabited by more than 2,000 people.

He will protect the president when he arrives at the stadium to attend an event called & # 39; Namaste Trump & # 39 ;, which translates as & # 39; Regards, Trump & # 39 ;.

The senior Indian government official, Bijal Patel, told the Associated Press that the wall was built "for security reasons,quot; and not to hide the poor neighborhood.

"In addition to security reasons, the wall is also part of a beautification and cleaning campaign," he said.

At a press conference on Tuesday, President Trump said he was excited about the visit.

"India doesn't treat us very well, but I really like the prime minister," said the president.

& # 39; He told me that we will have 7 million people between the airport and the event. The stadium, as I understand it, is under construction, but it will be the largest stadium in the world. It will be very exciting, but he says that between the stadium and the airport, we will have around 7 million people. It's going to be very exciting & # 39; & # 39 ;, Trump said.

Relations between Americans and Indians have been strained by trade disputes, which the president said he hopes he has resolved in the November elections.

The trip will also allow you to appeal to tens of thousands of Indian-American voters before election day.

Trump, along with Melania Trump, will make his first visit to India next week, where he will inaugurate the stadium, which is under construction.

The event will take place at the Modi base of operations, which Trump is visiting at the invitation of the prime minister.

Tensions between the US UU. And India has increased since Trump imposed tariffs on India's steel and aluminum.

India responded with higher tariffs for agricultural products and restrictions for US medical devices.

The Trump administration retaliated by removing India from a decades-old preferential trade program.

& # 39; We could have a trade agreement with India, but I'm really saving the big business for later. We are making a great trade agreement with India. We will have it & # 39; & # 39 ;, Trump said Tuesday. "I don't know if it will be done before the elections, but we will have a great deal with India."

The event & # 39; Namaste Trump & # 39; will occur at the Motera Cricket Stadium