Cheteshwar Pujara has obtained 18 centuries in 75 tests for India

Gloucestershire has announced the signing of the Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara for the first six games of the County Championship season.

The 32-year-old has become a crucial part of the India Test side since making his debut in 2010, has an impressive average of 49.48 and is currently seventh in the ICC test batting ranking.

Gloucestershire is preparing for its first season back in the top category for more than a decade and the Pujara firm represents a coup d'etat.

"I am really excited to have the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season," Pujara said on the club's official website. "The club has a rich history of cricket, and this is a great opportunity to be part of it and contribute to its success."

"I am grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity and I cannot wait to get to Bristol to meet my teammates and score some races. I have really enjoyed the experience of coming to the UK and playing county cricket in recent years. and I really want to build on that while I continue to improve my game. "

Pujara, who previously played for Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire in the County Championship, is known for his patient approach to batting and the value he gives to his wicket. He will join the Gloucestershire team before his inaugural game in Yorkshire on April 12.

"Cheteshwar is a player with great temperament that will add international experience to the team," added head coach Richard Dawson.

"He is undoubtedly one of the best hitters in world cricket and we are very fortunate to have him on our team for the start of the County Championship campaign. Adding Pujara to a solid batting lineup gives me a lot of confidence before the opening of our County Championship matches. "

