Some 900,000 people have been forced to leave their homes and shelters in northwestern Syria since December, leaving a large number of people sleeping in the intense cold.

The United Nations said half a million of them were children, some of whom died from exposure in snow-covered camps.

%MINIFYHTMLf49d4446904f074647dc778d9270326611% %MINIFYHTMLf49d4446904f074647dc778d9270326612%

He warned that the crisis could get worse unless the ceasefire is reached.

"In the last four days alone, some 43,000 recently displaced people have fled from western Aleppo, where the fight has been particularly fierce," UN spokesman David Swanson told AFP on Tuesday.

Some 300,000 people have been displaced since early February, he said.

The displacement wave is the largest in almost nine years of the civil war, which has forced half of Syria's population to flee their homes.

"Violence in northwestern Syria is indiscriminate. Health facilities, schools, residential areas, mosques and markets have been hit," said UN chief of humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, Mark on Monday. Lowcock

"The greatest history of humanitarian terror of the 21st century will only be avoided if the members of the Security Council, and those with influence, exceed individual interests and first put a collective participation in humanity," Lowcock added.

More than 400 civilians have been killed since mid-December, according to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, and the violence on Tuesday left at least two others dead.

Save The Children said that seven children, including a baby only seven months old, died in freezing temperatures and extreme conditions in the camps.

"According to reports, families that could take some of their belongings while fleeing their homes are burning everything they can find, including furniture and everything that can be saved to keep warm for a short time."