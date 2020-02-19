In Burkina Faso, beaten by conflict, love wins for interfaith couples | Burkina Faso

%MINIFYHTMLdcd6ec25572abb3c8503def588c27e4a11% %MINIFYHTMLdcd6ec25572abb3c8503def588c27e4a12%

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso – It happened more than 20 years ago, but Inoussa Bouda remembers it as if it happened yesterday.

While he waited at a bus station on his way to his grandparents, he saw a beautiful woman cross the street.

"I was thinking, & # 39; I don't know what bus she is taking, but even if she goes to the other side of the country, I don't care, I'll take the bus with her & # 39;".

Bouda was delighted to discover that the woman was taking the same route as him. The two started talking and the conversation provoked a relationship. Nine years after the first meeting, on September 29, 1998, in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, they got married.

"At first, our families were against marriage, but when they realized how much we loved each other, they gave up," Bouda said, smiling.

The 45-year-old businessman, Muslim, and his wife Alida, a Christian, are an interfaith couple, which according to the Burkina Faso census, represent approximately 10.4 percent of all married couples in the country. His three children have a Christian and Muslim first name and attend both the mosque and the church with their parents.

"I see the girls getting up on Sundays and preparing to go to church, but our boy is still sleeping," says Alida Bouda, sitting next to her husband.

"When his father goes to the mosque, he always prepares on time. It makes me think that he will be Muslim."

Mr. and Mrs. Bouda show a picture of their wedding day at an interfaith ceremony (Henry Wilkins / Al Jazeera)

Burkina Faso has made headlines in recent months over a rapidly deteriorating conflict between government forces and fighters linked to banditry and armed groups, including Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) and Jama & # 39; at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM).

Last year, almost 2,200 people died as a result of the violence that has affected the wider Sahel region. Many areas of the belt land, largely semi-arid, that have suffered more fighting are poorly developed. Armed groups are exploiting poverty, as well as religious and ethnic divisions to recruit fighters and stoke more violence.

The conflict has been defined in part by attacks on places of worship and armed groups that try to divide the country according to religious lines. This week, at least 24 people died in an attack on a church in a village in the northern Yagha province of Burkina Faso.

Support for interfaith couples

Although Burkina Faso is a Muslim-majority country (61.5 percent), its ruling class is largely Christian, which has led to a sense of deprivation of rights among some Muslims. But the West African country has historically been a bastion of religious and ethnic tolerance in the region. Interreligious marriages are relatively common and it is unusual for extended families not to include followers of Islam and Christianity.

Given the increase in religious and ethnic tensions, some religious leaders are helping to maintain the multiculturalism and tolerance values ​​of Burkina Faso by supporting interfaith couples such as the Boudas.

Among them are Bourima Drabo, an imam in Ouagadougou, and Joseph Clochard, a priest of the Missionaries of Africa, a Catholic organization of about 1,200 clergymen spread across the continent.

They support Muslim and Christian marriages by organizing workshops on the last Saturday of each month where inter-religious couples discuss the problems that may arise as a result of their different religions, from the choice of the child's name and education to the difficulties surrounding the attendance of religious ceremonies and events

"The meetings began in places & # 39; neutral & # 39 ;, such as the central city hall of Ouagadougou, but given the administrative difficulties, in the end, we opted for a room in the cathedral that is central and well known," said Clouchard, and He added that so far I have worked with more than 500 couples through the program.

When asked what the initiative meant for the current security situation, Clouchard said: "The strengthening of the social fabric is at stake. These marriages are increasingly numerous and can be a way of promoting community and rapprochement."

He added: "Together we can build a nation that can live in peace. "

"They tried to divide us,quot;

Little research has been carried out on the effect that inter-religious marriage can have to calm religious tensions at the social level.

However, a 2016 report by the International Crisis Group expert group on religious tensions in Burkina Faso said "eeveryone must play their part in promoting religious tolerance and publicize examples of peaceful coexistence, particularly in the media. "

"There are many initiatives, but they only have limited support and visibility," he added. "The government should get more involved and international partners could offer to contribute."

Joseph Clochard works regularly with interfaith partners to help overcome marital problems (Henry Wilkins / Al Jazeera)

Drabo, the imam who often runs the workshops and provides marriage counseling to interreligious couples attending their mosque, recognizes that many Muslims do not believe that interfaith marriages are allowed.

But he is quick to add that Burkina Faso "is a great example in the region of a place where you can see people of different religions,quot; living in peace.

"The terrorists first tried to divide us with ethnic conflicts, for example between Mossi and Fulanis, but they were unsuccessful," he said, referring to the growing tensions between the majority and the politically dominant Mossi group and the 6 percent minority Fulani. group.

From the beginning, Muslim leaders distanced themselves from the attacks that began hitting Burkina Faso in 2016 and reminded everyone that Muslims and Christians have been living together for many years, Drabo added.

"We would never do this to our own brothers."

As for the Boudas, they said that their marriage was initially faced with unique challenges for interfaith couples, but with the help of Drabo's advice, they rarely have problems.

"Today, we often give each other advice and (our relationship) continues because we put the dialogue above all else," said Inoussa Bouda. "In general, it plays a very important role in life, not just in a marriage.

"Of course, every human relationship has its problems … but by the grace of God, we will overcome them."