Illini Snap losing streak of four games while beating Penn State – Up News Info Chicago

UNIVERSITY STATE, Pa. (AP) – Ayo Dosunmu felt well enough during the warm-ups to return to the lineup. That was enough for Illinois against No. 9 of Penn State.

Dosunmu, the top scorer of Fighting Illini who missed the previous game from a knee injury, scored 24 points, and Illinois broke a streak of four straight losses with a 62-56 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night.

"He knows we fight without him," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “He did what really good players do. He raised his game. "

Kofi Cockburn added 14 points for Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten), who led most of the way and ended the streak of eight consecutive Penn State victories.

The victory also broke the streak of six consecutive Illinois losses against Penn State.

Lamar Stevens scored 13 points for the Nittany Lions (20-6, 10-5), who entered with their highest ranking in the Top 25 of the AP as they were number 9 at the same point in the 1996 season.

Izaiah Brockington added 10 points for the Nittany Lions, who lost 30-26 at halftime and up to nine points with 5:35 left.

Penn State received a couple of free throws from Seth Lundy that reduced his deficit to 58-56 when there was one minute left, but Dosunmu froze him with a tray 30 seconds later.

The Nittany Lions made only 21 of 58 shots, well below their 45% average. Penn State shooters made only 4 of 19 triples.

"We haven't shot as badly as we play," Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. "Obviously, that was shocking to me."

It was back and forth early when the teams exchanged the lead five times in the first. The Illini controlled the game for 9:06 and Griffin gave them their biggest advantage of half when he hit a triple, took a foul and hit the resulting free kick to put the Illini up 21-16 with 8:54 before halftime .

Penn State used an 8-1 run, crowned by a robbery and nailed by Lundy, to resume leadership 4:22 later.

But Illinois scored eight straight points from Dosunmu before Giorgi Bezhanishvili returned him to climb 30-26 at the break.

"This is definitely a reality check," said Penn State guard Myles Dread. "We've been in cloud nine for eight games. As good as it feels to win, it feels much worse to lose."

EXHALE AND EXALT

Illinois players shouted, screamed and shouted when they left the court and entered the visiting locker room of the Bryce Jordan Center.

The celebration continued when Underwood and the rest of the trainers entered. They praised the resistance of his team and highlighted the defensive efforts of Da’Monte Williams against Stevens, who was 3 of 11 from the floor.

"We had won seven in a row and you became the hunt," Underwood said. "We are not desperate. I think there was some urgency, but despair is never in my vocabulary."

BRUSH GAME

Watkins committed a technical foul for pushing Dosunmu shortly after the whistle, as both had been fighting for a loose ball.

Watkins's temper had increased in the moments before his confrontation. The great forward of Penn State was sullen after having reduced physical coverage in his two previous shooting attempts and could not receive fouls.

The sequence sparked the wrath of Penn State fans who booed the officiating crew when they disappeared in the tunnel during halftime and again when they left for the second half.

THE PANORAMA

Illinois: For the Illini, recovering Dosunmu certainly helped. The second-year guard had lost Saturday's defeat at Rutgers after suffering a left knee injury that is a victory over the state of Michigan on February 11. Despite their recent shooting problems, they looked confident against a strong Penn State defense that has been almost perfect at home.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions entered a game behind Maryland in search of the main seed of the Big Ten. They still have a long time to recover and regain ground.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Illinois: introduces Nebraska on Monday.

Penn State: Visit Indiana on Sunday.

