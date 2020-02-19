"I feel like I've been fooled,quot;: Astros fans fight a variety of emotions in the midst of a trap scandal

%MINIFYHTML7b237e53ba9b65440af60199febf04a911% %MINIFYHTML7b237e53ba9b65440af60199febf04a912%

Life is complicated for Astros fans right now.

His favorite team cheated: the Astros used technology to steal signals and transmit those signals to the batters in real time, and were caught, and now they face the ramifications, both the punishments dictated by Commissioner Rob Manfred and the sharp criticisms and angry of his companions in the field.

Which means fans are also dealing with the ramifications. The difference? Houston players deserve it. The reception deserves it. The owner deserves it. The fans? They do not deserve anything from crap, for lack of a better term, they accumulated in this offseason.

But here we are. If you have interacted with a fan of the Astros on social networks during the last month, you have probably felt your anger. Social networks, especially Twitter, are not the place for nuanced thoughts, informed dialogues or productive conversations. And the Astros fans will be the first to tell you that, as they have transmitted to me in quieter moments, they have not always handled it well.

I wanted to know exactly how it feels, so I asked a handful of questions from Astros fans via Twitter DM.

"My thoughts? S- it stinks," wrote @ Miguelg1984. "We cheated and risked everything and it came to light. I think this will be a very tiring season."

We will reach most of your answers in a moment, but first some more thoughts.

The thing to remember is that there are layers. Astros fans may admit that their team was wrong, but still defend their Astros from exaggerated, vicious and personal attacks, or the spread of wild conspiracy theories and outright lies. You would not do that? And, as we all know, the vitriol aimed at the Astros and their fans has been intense. The Astros are a punching bag at the moment, both for opposing players and for fans of other teams, which we haven't seen in a long time. Maybe sometime.

And this is what I always come back to: it's not just that the Astros fans saw their team win the World Series championship in 2017, the year they cheated, and that title is now contaminated. That championship was special for Houston. It was much more than winning a World Series title, even more than winning the first World Series title in franchise history. In the summer of 2017, Hurricane Harvey devastated the entire Houston community. I was in Houston and I saw firsthand what that horrible and horrible storm did to the people there. Just brutal.

The Astros helped, somehow. In the grand scheme of things, of course, baseball didn't matter. But the success of the baseball team gave the community a small boost at a time when any kind of relief meant the world. Watching his favorite team win the World Series was, for many Astros fans, cathartic.

And this cheating scandal, staining those memories? That sucks, for lack of a better term.

"The championship meant a LOT for this city," wrote @lloydofhouston, "especially after Harvey and many years of Astros had drowned in the playoffs. Manfred may not have taken the trophy from us, but we all know he will never . means the same to us again, and that hurts. "

I asked a handful of questions to six Astros fans via Twitter DM, and I've included a handful of their answers here. I am grateful for your honesty and insight, the kind that is not possible one tweet at a time. The answers have been minimally edited for clarity and duration.

How do you reconcile your experiences in 2017 with what you have learned about the scandal?

@strosbeforehos: "The whole season was incredibly special for Astros fans. At a time when so many Houstonians were left with nothing and couldn't find a reason to smile, the Astros brought that spark back. See those guys play phenomenally in the I walk, not only at home, he will always stay with me in that experience.I will never forget that moment that I shared with my family, including my children, the night we won everything.The emotions we feel together, the tears, the moment of it After our city went through hell … that has not been and cannot be taken away from me. "

@HTownSportsTake: "This question reaches the heart of the matter personally. The launch of José Altuve to Yuli Gurriel to close the Series was the moment I felt joy for the first time in eight months. I experienced the death of many people in my life that year and I had to look desperately, almost 400 miles away, since my family and my hometown were forever changed from Harvey. The title, as a fan, was amazing and represented my Astros team every day in hostile territory. All in my life, from friends and coworkers, former students and current patients, friends that I only know through social networks, literally, everyone knew how special that day was for me.

"Today, I feel like I've been fooled and fooled by players that I considered some of the & # 39; good guys & # 39; in all sports. The title, the players and the great baseball game that is as important to me as any thing, it makes me question what is real and what is not. Honestly, I would probably feel better about the organization, the players and the chances of regaining respect in the league if the organization at least offered to leave the title. I'm in the minority of the Astros fans on this, but it may be the only way that this group of players and this franchise will look positive. Maybe it's too early to know how I really feel about it, but from now on I feel betrayed, saddened and cheated. I hope one day I feel different. "

@lloydofhouston: "Every pitch and every turn at bat during the 2017 playoffs took me a lot away, but we were all together, and this city was connected in a way that maybe I had never been before. When they won the Series, it really raised the spirit of the city in a way that I couldn't do much more. I think it would have been much worse for us if the accusations were made public right after the Series, but it still hurts. That asterisk will always be there even if we try to deny it. Even worse, we know that the team was good enough to win without cheating, but we'll never know. "

When did you accept that the illegal sign theft really happened?

@ Miguelg1984: "I waited for the commissioner's report to come out before judging. JomBoy_ dropped the bomb into the trash can, but the audio was a red flag. I thought it was possible but I needed the hard test, which came later."

@BruceWahlie: "I accepted that it happened quite early. I wasn't sure MLB really dropped the hammer so hard."

@ AnthonyLpz20: "The Athletic article was published on November 12, and after reading it and seeing that confrontation against Danny Farquhar again and I heard the multiple hits, I knew that some suspicious things were reduced in 2017. As more video evidence appeared, more obvious it became and harder to ignore. "

@strosbeforehos: "I was sure when we heard something about it that, on a certain level, the theft of posters was carried out. I was sure because this is something that has been part of baseball forever. We have heard a lot about this in the last years of others teams, and I don't see why we would be in the minority when looking for an advantage. I just had no idea how far. "

@HtownSportsTake: "I, like others who closely watched baseball, had heard accusations that the Astros might be stealing posters. So when the story was learned in November, inside of me, I knew it wasn't going to end well. I was willing to accept it. " if there was a "smoking gun,quot; of evidence presented. And, of course, he finally showed up enough on January 13 to accept it completely. However, I was not prepared for the dismissal of AJ Hinch. I can't imagine the pain he feels right now. He is a good man and he, of all those involved in this, has the consciousness of himself to become a better person and learn from his mistakes. Jeff Luhnow, as bright as he was, probably needed anyway, especially after the multiple public relations nightmares before this scandal. "

How has your experience in social networks changed?

@ AnthonyLpz20: "Going through my timeline is like walking through a landmine field, every day. It's difficult and seeing certain tweets of certain people annoys me. However, I also think it is important to understand the views of others , because it is important to be a critical thinker in a situation like this. But I have silenced certain accounts. Out of sight, out of mind. "

@strosbeforehos: "I think any fan of the Astros would say that social media has been a difficult experience since the report came up. All fans who are not Astros have not declined in their comments not only to Astros fans and players, but also to the families of the players. It’s hard to see sometimes. I have avoided Twitter more than usual just so I don’t have to read too much ignorance from other fan bases and even some players. There’s a lot of fans who believe (and the players who pretend) that their teams are squeaky clean, not to mention that it seems that everyone has accepted what the report says about 2017, but will not accept the findings of 2019. Now they have presented silly ideas about the buzzers and it doesn't help that the media continue with false information without bothering to confirm. I can only read much of it. "

@ Miguelg1984: "Meh. I still have my avatar of me using the Astros team. I'm surprised at how supportive the Dodgers fans have been around me. They know we were wrong and they didn't give me too much smoke. I think the fans of the Yankees are taking it. " much more difficult. It's hard to say we didn't cheat last year with that Aroldis Chapman diner and & # 39; I had running to the locker room. "

Have your thoughts on Mike Fiers changed between November and now?

@ Miguelg1984: "I think he's a rat and there's not much else to say about that guy. Keep that shit in the locker room. Now you're always known as a rat. He shook the MLB and changed the game. I can't wait to face him after playing. against the Angels. Hopefully we see Alex Bregman or Altuve crush him. Sometimes, doing the right thing can be counterproductive. "

@ AnthonyLpz20: "Mike Fiers was a great contributor to the 2017 team, leading the team in pitches was huge and we needed him, his contributions were valuable … but I can't help holding a grudge towards him. I know it sounds questionable to do it, but I guess that's the nature of the fandom. "

@BruceWahlie: "I'm a little confused why Fiers is being labeled a hero. Have you delivered your ring? Where was the bravery in 2017?"

@strosbeforehos: "My thoughts on Fiers have definitely not improved. Knowing that the guy didn't say a word while this was happening, and gladly accepted his World Series ring, just to say that something once changed is pathetic. Carlos Correa said to ask to Fiers about Altuve, because Fiers knows that Altuve did not participate. But when asked, Fiers refused to comment. Suddenly, he does not have much to say. Given that he is the one who exploited all this, he should be answering questions about All And if you are really such an honorable guy, as many believe, be honest about those who DID NOT get involved in the deception. If you are going to tell the truth, tell it all. "

@HtownSportsTake: "In fact, I spent a lot of time reflecting on Fiers. At first, I was mad at him. The reality is that Fiers was a big part of that team in 2017. He did what he felt he had to do. The Astros hitters really did. He played last year and his A could not get over the hump, so maybe he had personal and professional reasons for it. However, he broke a clubhouse rule and his career is likely to be affected. His own teammates Will they trust him? Will other players in the league trust him? The media love him and see him as brave. Maybe he is, but I don't hate him or anything like that. I wish him well. It's not the story here, in all the league The problem of signal theft based on technology is history, with the Astros chosen as the villain. When everything is said and done, Fiers will be a trivia answer about this scandal. "

The Astros and their fans celebrate the 2017 World Series championship. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3f/4d/astros-parade-2017-021920-ftr-gettyjpg_6kqto1svksxj1qs105j7dkrnq.jpg?t=1577622344,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Has this changed how you feel about the Astros as a team / franchise?

@strosbeforehos: "Don't get me wrong, I've felt my share of disappointment with your choices. A lot of that is because we didn't have to get to those extremes in the first place. We showed exactly how good we were on the road, even during the WS. We just didn't need to do it. , and we choose it anyway. Poor decisions. It's frustrating and discouraging. I always wish I had thought better. But I still love my team. I have been very hard since I was 6 years old, thanks to my parents, and that is not going to change. " I will appear in the park to support them this season as much as always. "

@BruceWahlie: "It has not changed my feelings towards them at all. In any case, I feel closer to the Astros fans and the team now."

@ Miguelg1984: "I always have the back of my team. It's like your son ends up being arrested for selling drugs … do you hate him? No, it's your job to always love them and defend them and that's how I feel with my Astros. It's ugly, but you have to travel or die with your loved ones. "

@lloydofhouston: "I will always love the Houston Astros, whatever happens. This team obviously did something they shouldn't have done, but we know the players, we've seen all the good things they do for the community, and we won't let this define them. we will support. "

@ AnthonyLpz20: "The Astros are my trip or I die. However, I don't agree with Jim Crane's comments and apologies. I wish the Astros could have handled many things differently for sure, but I forgive the players. I'm proud to Correa and thought that his initial apology was strong and direct from the heart.I am also proud of the way he defended his teammates, while blaming himself for his role in the scandal.

"This is a unique and strange situation in which to be a fan. I am so excited to see this team compete in 2020. I hate to say that we have that & # 39; us against the world mentality & # 39 ;, since the Astros dug his own grave, but I think that as fans it is important that we keep the attention open and only accept the role of villain, and have fun with him once the real baseball begins. I also expect another confrontation with the Yankees and I hope the Astros remove them again (haha). This season will be very interesting to watch. Ride or die. Those / players / have my support. "

And a more insightful response, to my "something else you think I should know?" question.

@HtownSportsTake: "As much as I learned about baseball in more than four decades of obsessed fanaticism, it would be incredibly naive to think that this stops with the Astros. But, in a strange way, if the Astros have to fall on the sword to put a stop at all, then so be it. It is what it is. I have made the personal decision not to participate in the MLB this season. While everyone is perhaps throwing the Astros under the bus, I think the commissioner's handling of this MLB situation can make fans go to other sources of entertainment. That said, I still hope the Astros win in 2020. They have the greatest talent, in my opinion. I will support them in thinking if it is not through the wallet I am not sure when I will go out again with the possibility of being crushed and disconsolate. Maybe I will make more camps this summer. "

Look, the point here is not to change anyone's mind. I am not trying to acquit the Astros fans who have responded with as much or more vitriol as they have received. There are many bad things to go for. Just don't be an idiot, you know?

As with most things in life, this is a complicated problem, and complicated is never solved on Twitter (no matter how many tweets join).

Fortunately, these six baseball fans have given you a little perspective on what it is to be a fan of a team like these Astros. Because you never know, it could be your favorite team caught in something like this below.