Hudson Yang, fresh off the ship, about having his first kiss on television

All good things must come to an end, including, and especially, television programs.
And in the 2019-2020 television season, many favorites are closing session. Will it be for good? It remains to be seen in the current climate of revival and fever restart, but it is for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! The news brought together the stars that say "see you later!" to his beloved characters and for a sincere look at the past, present and future of his successful shows.
Hudson Yang, 16, has been making the public laugh for six seasons of Just arrived by boat as the younger fictional version of chef Eddie huang. The historical series, which is the longest-running comedy with an Asian-American cast, is coming to an end with the end of the series on Friday, February 21.
Now, Yang, who has grown up before the eyes of the spectators, is remembering his role and the time to make stars with his Just arrived by boat family.
My favorite backstage memory is …
"When we had Shaq in our program for the first time and we fought with him and he picked us up and stacked us one on top of the other like a sandwich for children (very kind, he's a good guy, ha). "
The moment I realized Just arrived by boat it was a success it was …
"The first time someone wanted to take a picture with me. I was 10 years old and ate a slice of pizza and I thought they wanted my pizza. I thought,‘ Why would anyone want to take a picture with me? "
The props / costumes I took home (and why) is …
"I took home a menu of Cattleman & # 39; s Ranch, my photo of the employee of the month & # 39; of Cattleman & # 39; s and the piccolo that Eddie is supposed to be learning to play, they were going to throw him away anyway,quot;.
When I think of Eddie, the first thing that comes to mind is …
"Food. But maybe I'm just hungry. On the other hand, usually he too."
The thing about Eddie that I can never shake is …
"I had my first kiss like Eddie on the screen! And the second. I was so ashamed the first time. The second time … not so much."
What I will miss most about Eddie is …
"I will always miss being Eddie. He is part of me. He IS ME really, really. I grew up being him, and I will always have great memories of my second TV family that I will always love."
I think television revivals are …
"Everywhere. I don't know when they are going to make a revival of FOTB but I would be happy to be in that. I like, Cool off the boat maybe?"
The person with the most moss (and why) is …
"Everyone. Really. We had the best and most enjoyable cast, crew, writers, producers and directors. But I must say that I hope I don't have to miss them very much because I hope to see them and work with them again!"
The thing, besides the people, I will miss more about Just arrived by boat it is…
"Am I going to get in trouble if I say,quot; free snacks "? Well, then what if I am part of an amazing show that changed history?
Just arrived by boat The end of the series airs on Friday, February 21 on ABC.