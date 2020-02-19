Hudson Yang, fresh off the ship, about having his first kiss on television

All good things must come to an end, including, and especially, television programs.

And in the 2019-2020 television season, many favorites are closing session. Will it be for good? It remains to be seen in the current climate of revival and fever restart, but it is for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! The news brought together the stars that say "see you later!" to his beloved characters and for a sincere look at the past, present and future of his successful shows.

Hudson Yang, 16, has been making the public laugh for six seasons of Just arrived by boat as the younger fictional version of chef Eddie huang. The historical series, which is the longest-running comedy with an Asian-American cast, is coming to an end with the end of the series on Friday, February 21.