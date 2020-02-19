Huawei: Europe resists the growing pressure from the United States on Huawei 5G technology – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLce95430e3998eb01472fe4502c4be1ce11% %MINIFYHTMLce95430e3998eb01472fe4502c4be1ce12%

The Trump administration is pressuring European allies to ban the Chinese technology firm Huawei from providing next-generation mobile networks, with more officials visiting this week to press the case.

However, the diplomatic momentum seems to be failing, after Britain decided to allow Huawei as a possible supplier. Germany, another close ally, leans toward the same decision.

The visit to London of a United States delegation highlights how China's participation in the new 5G networks is an increasingly important part of President Donald Trump's battle with China for economic and technological preeminence.

%MINIFYHTMLce95430e3998eb01472fe4502c4be1ce13% %MINIFYHTMLce95430e3998eb01472fe4502c4be1ce14%

Europe is caught in the middle. Here is a look at the key issues in the debate.

%MINIFYHTMLce95430e3998eb01472fe4502c4be1ce15% %MINIFYHTMLce95430e3998eb01472fe4502c4be1ce16%

WHAT IS AT STAKE?

If Germany, one of Europe's greatest allies in the United States, challenges Washington, it risks altering that alliance. US officials have threatened to cut off the intelligence exchange with any country that uses Huawei equipment, which they fear is a security risk. On the other hand, rejecting Huawei could have broader repercussions, especially for Germany's relationship with China, one of its biggest trading partners.

The signs are that Germany does not intend to explicitly exclude Huawei from its 5G networks in advance, although the government has not yet finalized the legislation. German government officials have said the consultations should be concluded soon, without giving a schedule.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, Germany’s top security official, said his country must be protected against espionage and sabotage. But he estimated that closing Chinese suppliers could delay new networks for years.

"I don't see that we can establish a 5G network in Germany in the short term without the participation of Huawei," Seehofer told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in January.

The Federal Network Agency, Germany's telecommunications regulator, has already published a draft of guidelines for 5G equipment providers that tighten security requirements but do not ban specific companies such as Huawei. And, according to reports, a bill includes potentially large fines for technology companies that violate security regulations.

To complicate matters, European mobile phone companies have used many Huawei devices in their 4G networks. If you do not use the Huawei device for the initial launch of 5G, which will work with 4G equipment, it could generate higher costs and delays.

WHAT IS 5G?

Fifth generation cellular networks are expected to give way to a wave of technological transformation. For starters, 5G promises super fast download speeds for smartphone users. But it will be more than that: 5G sensors will be integrated into countless new connected devices, such as thermostats and medical sensors. It will also be used for autonomous vehicles, "smart,quot; factories and in critical infrastructure such as power grids, presenting unprecedented new security challenges.

WHAT IS THE UNITED STATES POSITION?

For more than a year, USA UU. He has campaigned against Huawei for fear that China's communist leaders can use the company to take advantage of the communications that are executed through the network equipment it sells worldwide.

The American message was initially received with skepticism and now seems to be falling on deaf ears. That is forcing Washington to change its strategy, but the result has been inconsistent.

Attorney General William Barr suggested earlier this month that to frustrate Huawei, the US government. UU. You should consider taking a "controlling stake,quot; in Nokia and Ericsson, either directly or through a consortium of US companies and private investors. UU. But other officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, quickly rejected that idea, saying "private enterprise,quot; is the way to go.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper suggested other ways in which the government could be involved.

"We are encouraging allied and American technology companies to develop 5G alternative solutions, and we are working with them to test these technologies in our military bases as we speak," Esper said Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

The campaign against Huawei expanded in a bipartisan effort after the president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, joined during her visits to Brussels and Munich, when she compared allowing Huawei to enter a network to have "the Chinese state police in your pocket,quot;.

Last week, US authorities added new criminal charges against Huawei, accusing the company of a blatant plan to steal trade secrets from competitors in the United States. That adds to a separate federal case with similar accusations against Huawei and senior executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver, British Columbia, but has not yet been extradited to the US. UU.

WHAT KIND OF COMPANY IS HUAWEI AND HOW DOES IT RESPOND?

Huawei is the world's number 1 provider of telecommunications infrastructure equipment: antennas, base stations and other pipelines in which cellular networks operate.

Mobile phone companies like Huawei because it has a reputation for cheap and quality equipment. It has few rivals, such as the Nokia of Finland and the Ericsson of Sweden, a point that European officials use to reject the US. UU.

The Chinese company has consistently denied accusations that it could facilitate espionage and insists that there has never been any evidence that it is behind the security breaches. The head of cybersecurity of Huawei has said that the company is only a provider that provides equipment and that the mobile phone companies are the ones that operate the networks.



What has the UK done?

Last month, Britain gave Huawei limited access to its 5G networks, in what was seen as a snub to the US. UU. The British government said it would allow Huawei to provide 35 percent of the "radio access network,quot; of a wireless operator of antennas and base stations, but would not allow "high-risk providers,quot; to enter the sensitive "core,quot;: the servers that act as the network control center.

Trump administration officials indicated their disappointment over Britain's decision to find an intermediate path. According to reports, an American delegation headed by Trump's interim chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, will meet on Wednesday in London to meet with government officials from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to express their discontent.

UK officials are placing their hopes on 5G and related technology, such as artificial intelligence, to help boost the economy by boosting lagging productivity levels.