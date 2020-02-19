How Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union became daughter Zaya's best allies

Dwyane Wade You can remember every detail highlighted.

His daughter is now 12 years old. Zaya (with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches) he had spent most of his life working on questions about his personal identity. I was sure that I was a member of the LGBTQ + community, although I was not completely sure of what that meant, I did not necessarily feel that I should live as a gay man.

Then, when he got his answers, sitting down to the family for an intense discussion, they were ready to listen. "Zion, born as a child, came home and said: & # 39; Hello, I want to talk to you & # 39;", Wade shared during an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres show last week. "& # 39; I think in the future I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referred to as & # 39; she & # 39; and & # 39; she & # 39;. I would love to be called Zaya & # 39;" .

Having done a considerable amount of research, yesterday he elaborated Good morning america"He went through a list and said:" This is how I identify myself. This is my gender identity. I identify myself as a young lady. I identify myself as a transsexual because I like children & # 39; ".