How Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union became daughter Zaya's best allies

Dwyane Wade You can remember every detail highlighted.
His daughter is now 12 years old. Zaya (with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches) he had spent most of his life working on questions about his personal identity. I was sure that I was a member of the LGBTQ + community, although I was not completely sure of what that meant, I did not necessarily feel that I should live as a gay man.
Then, when he got his answers, sitting down to the family for an intense discussion, they were ready to listen. "Zion, born as a child, came home and said: & # 39; Hello, I want to talk to you & # 39;", Wade shared during an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres show last week. "& # 39; I think in the future I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referred to as & # 39; she & # 39; and & # 39; she & # 39;. I would love to be called Zaya & # 39;" .
Having done a considerable amount of research, yesterday he elaborated Good morning america"He went through a list and said:" This is how I identify myself. This is my gender identity. I identify myself as a young lady. I identify myself as a transsexual because I like children & # 39; ".
Taking the information, the incredibly cool couple reacted as well as you imagine.
"When our son comes home with a question, when our son comes home with a problem, when our son comes home with something, it is our job as parents to hear that, give them the best information we can, the best feedback we can. ", 38, also dad of Zaire18 Javier, 6, 15 months old Kaavia and nephew Dahveon Morris, 18, pointed to DeGeneres. "And that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved."
Then, after assuring Zaya that Of course her family supported her, always dressed next to her, the athlete and his wife of six years embraced the opportunity to learn about everything he was experiencing. "It was a process for us to sit with our daughter and discover who she is and what she likes and not put anything because, as parents, we put our hopes and our fears on our children," he said. Robin Roberts in GMA. "With Zaya, we decided to listen to her and she is guiding us on this trip."
Michael Reaves / Getty Images
He is not the kind of person who comes to life in anything other than 15 out of 10, the three-time NBA champion and the multi-hyphenato, whose curriculum includes a few dozen movies, a long list of television jobs, a clothes line and a New York Times Bestselling, he launched himself into his new roles as proud allies.
"Now it is our job to go out and get information, to reach every relationship we have," explained the athlete, sharing that the 47-year-old actress had already begun to connect with her network. "My wife approached everyone in the cast of Attitude. We're just trying to find as much information as possible to make sure we give our child the best chance of being his best. "
That began with the April Pride parade in Miami, where Union represented them both while Wade was entangled with previous work commitments. "I wish I was there to see you smile boy!" he wrote on Instagram, noting that the teenager had her own "cheering section,quot; for the event.
That group included Union and her little daughter Kaavia along with her older brother Zaire, dressed in a pink blouse and a rainbow headband for the occasion. But it was Zaya who led the charge, with the Pride ribbon pin ready.
"If you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old son has much more than me," Wade marveled at his fellow NBA retirees. Matt Barnes Y Stephen Jackson in its All the smoke Podcast last year. "You can learn something from your children. In my house, man, that's what we talk about. We talk about making sure our children are seen by each of us, my wife and I. We talk about making sure our children understand the power in his voice. "
That October, Wade was ready to use his, posting a photo of Union, then Kaavia and Zaya, 11 months old, subtitled "My Girls,quot; in their Instagram Stories. And if someone dared to share their negative and closed-minded opinions (because, of course, they did and continue to do so), the couple had quick comments ready.
"I think it's love," Union replied to a Twitter user who asked his followers: "What do you think of this?" And in the event that the troll did not receive the message that hatred is not accepted in the Wade's house, she came home.
"I really hope everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve," he continued, noting that Kaav, if not the most popular family member, certainly the one with the best Instagram feed and a critical look, "no it's silly s – t. Peace and blessings good people. "
When other fans came in for Zaya's elegant cut sweatshirt and nail care in a family Thanksgiving photo, it was Wade's turn to play the offensive.
"I have seen some hate after thanksgiving on social networks about my family photo," the retired escort tweeted. "Stupidity is part of this world we live in, so I understand it. But here is the thing: I have been chosen to lead my family not to all of you. So we will continue to be ourselves and support ourselves with pride, love & a smile!"
Responding to a fan who praised his "powerful and moving,quot; stance, and noted that it is not often that a child in his community receives "autonomy over his body, beliefs, image and statements,quot;, he doubled: "As a father, my only El I want my children to feel that I see them, love them and support them. "
Which means occasionally messing with the kind of cowards that lurk on the Internet, offering their unwanted opinions on how the Wade clan is living their lives. "When I respond to things socially, I am not responding because you hurt my feelings," he explained in All the smoke. "I am not responding because I even care enough what you are saying … I am responding because I understand my platform. I am responding because I speak for many people who do not have the same voice I have as a father.
For now, he told his fellow former NBA professionals: "I am even speaking for my 12-year-old daughter because I have not yet allowed her to sit in front of a microphone. I am talking about many others in the LGBTQ + community."
And he is speaking as someone who may not have been so enlightened during his days collecting basketball trophies.
"I knew from the beginning that I had to check myself," he told Roberts when asked how early he was aware of his daughter's gender identity. "I knew from the beginning that I had to ask myself questions. I have been a person in the locker room who has been part of the conversation that has said the wrong phrases and words. As I grew up and watched my daughter grew up, I had to go look in the mirror and say: "Who are you? What will you do if your child comes home and says: Dad, I'm not a child? gay boy or that I am a trans girl. What are you going to do? "
It turned out that the answer involved him upon entering. "My daughter was my first interaction when it comes to having to deal with this conversation," Wade admitted. "I hope she is treating him the right way. Some people think not, but, inside our house, we see the smile on our daughter's face. We see the confidence that she can walk and be herself, and it is then when you know you're doing well. "
Following Wade's February 11 announcement about The Ellen DeGeneres show, the rest of the family intervened with their support. "Man, I remember bothering my mother when I was a child and I told her that I loved a brother so much," Zaire said as a memory of the two when they were children. "He was the only child looking for company and someone to care for and care for. I have had the blessing of having my best friend, Zaya, with me for 12 years."
"We did everything together … we fought, we played, we laughed and wept," he continued. "But the only thing we never did was leave us behind … I told you that I would give my life to make sure you're ten feet down and happy on this earth. I don't care what they think. Z, you're my best friend and I love you child , and if that means anything, I just know that there is no love lost on this side. "
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for Stance
And although Zaya certainly appreciates her own personal animator team that speaks through life, the remarkably self-confident high school student seems to have a firm understanding of the situation.
"Meet Zaya," Union introduced a clip of preteens about the importance of living your truth. "She is compassionate, affectionate, intelligent and we are very proud of her. It's okay to listen, love and respect her children exactly as they are."
Particularly when they are wise beyond their 12 years, Zaya talks to Father Wade about what he would say to those who fear being judged. "I would say don't even think about it. Just be honest with yourself, what is the point of being on this Earth if you're going to try to be someone you're not?" she reasoned. "It's like you're not even living like yourself, which is the dumbest concept for me. Be honest and I really don't care what the stereotypical way of being you is."
And when you face ignorant hatred, "I think you try hard and you are the best you can and especially more recently, it has become more acceptable," he continued. "Even in difficult times, you just have to keep going. It's worth it. I think it's worth it when you get to that point of yourself. You can look in the mirror and greet yourself."
It was Zaya's confident attitude about the situation that finally made the family feel comfortable positioning themselves as unofficial spokespersons.
"I fought for how much I wanted to talk about that in the document," Wade told Roberts about this weekend's ESPN launch. D.Wade: unexpected life. "I didn't really talk much about it, but I knew that if I put it in the document, it would be a great conversation … We struggled with what people would say about a 12-year-old boy who makes a decision about his life. But we also know to our daughter. "
Strong, balanced and blatantly sure of how she wants to live her life, she is the real game changer.
Certainly, he and Union are devout students, and the actress publicly thanks "all those I got into, friends and family who provided information, resources, love and encouragement,quot;, and instructed those who know "check us as necessary ". But it's Zaya at the forefront.
"I'm not going to sit here and act like we have all the answers," Wade said in GMA. "I am not going to sit here to act like before our son came home and sat down to say that we were not ignorant parents when it comes to the world. When I say that we are learning from our 12 years, we are literally learning from our son ".
But having that conversation publicly can not only help others go through the same thing, but also serves as a constant reminder to Zaya that he has the most committed teammates by his side. "The most important thing is to have an open mind," Wade said. "Go out and investigate. Ask your son, ask other people about this because this conversation is real. Our 12-year-old daughter deals with this. This is her life every day. This is not a game for us. Protecting her heart. . It's about protecting your joy. "
Finally, he continued, he knows that it is not possible to reach everyone, that some will refuse to accept points of view other than their own. "We receive a lot of hate from people," he allowed. "But along the way, we, inside, together, like the Wade family, have to be the ones who support each other. For us, it was important that Zaya understood that her family supports her."