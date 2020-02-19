How does Channing Tatum feel about Jenna Dewan's commitment to Steve Kazee

There are no resentments here!

On tuesday night Jenna Dewan Y Steve Kazee He made an exciting and special announcement: they got engaged.

"A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart," Dewan shared on Instagram, along with a romantic portrait of her and her boyfriend kissing. She also showed her huge diamond ring that Nikki Reed He helped design with his jewelry brand, BaYou With Love.

"When you wake up in the morning, I will kiss your face with a smile that nobody has seen," wrote the Tony Award winner on his page. "When you wake up in the morning, I will kiss your eyes and say that it is you whom I have loved all these years."

To make things even sweeter, the couple's engagement comes five months after the actress revealed that she and Steve were expecting their first child together.

About the engagement news, a source gave E! News any idea of Channing TatumThe reaction to the announcement of his ex-wife.