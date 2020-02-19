How does Channing Tatum feel about Jenna Dewan's commitment to Steve Kazee

There are no resentments here!
On tuesday night Jenna Dewan Y Steve Kazee He made an exciting and special announcement: they got engaged.
"A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart," Dewan shared on Instagram, along with a romantic portrait of her and her boyfriend kissing. She also showed her huge diamond ring that Nikki Reed He helped design with his jewelry brand, BaYou With Love.
"When you wake up in the morning, I will kiss your face with a smile that nobody has seen," wrote the Tony Award winner on his page. "When you wake up in the morning, I will kiss your eyes and say that it is you whom I have loved all these years."
To make things even sweeter, the couple's engagement comes five months after the actress revealed that she and Steve were expecting their first child together.
About the engagement news, a source gave E! News any idea of Channing TatumThe reaction to the announcement of his ex-wife.
While the actor has not yet addressed Dewan's announcement publicly, a source told E! News, "Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve's commitment. Channing has said he is happy that Jenna is in a good place and has moved on."
@elizabethmessina; www.elizabethmessina.com; www.theARTEdepartment.com
In addition, the source explained that the previous couple will always have a connection considering that they are both parents of a 6-year-old child, Everly.
"Jenna has a special place in the heart (of Channing) since she is the mother of her son, but both have moved and are happy in their new relationships," the source said. "Channing's top priority and concern is his daughter, and he and Jenna are happy to have reached a co-parenting agreement."
A separate source previously told E! News that the two have committed to keeping things optimized and as normal as possible for Everly.
"They will do all kinds of familiar things together," a source said at the time. "They want to keep their routine the same … Nothing will change in her life and she has two parents who will be very involved in everything she does."
Together with Dewan preparing to always spend with Kazee, the Dear John Alumbre has also found its own protagonist.
Tatum recently made his romance with Jessie J Officially official and have been more open about their relationship on social networks. Although the two resigned last December and reconciled in mid-January, their relationship seems to be stronger than ever.
For Valentine's Day, the couple showed their love on Instagram.
"Minas," the British singer captioned her post with an emoji at heart, along with a video clip of her boyfriend.
The two were also seen looking absolutely in love with each other in the 2020 Grammys after the party, according to insider information at the time.
"Channing seemed super happy and nodded as he danced and headed to the party," the source said. "They reached their table and Channing was on Jessie. They hugged for a moment while they were talking. It was super cute."
Overall, it seems that both Channing and Jenna are living their best lives with their loved ones.
%MINIFYHTMLa76c190488ee5bdc7305d7e2ffc116f117%