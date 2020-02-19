How Bill Hader is making Rachel Bilson "very happy,quot;

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
One of the newest couples in Hollywood is keeping the romance alive.
Less than two months later Bill hader Y Rachel Bilson They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes, E! News is learning more about what makes this couple work.
According to a source, Hollywood stars "are still strengthening." And although they may not be those who publish excessively on social networks or attend countless events together, the couple continues to enjoy spending time together.
"They spent the weekend of Valentine's Day in Orange County, California. It was a quick getaway, but it's time for the two of us to be together without any distractions," our source shared exclusively with us. "Rachel is very happy to date Bill and is excited to be with him."
Our source added: "He treats her very well and is funny and funny." What could not be loved ?!
Rumors of romance between the couple first arose just before the New Year, when the two were photographed drinking drinks at a Starbucks in Bill's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Another pop culture fan saw the duo together at a restaurant closer to their home in southern California.
As for how these two met, many can't forget when Rachel and Bill starred in the 2013 comedy movie together The list of things to do where things got intimate for the camera.
"It's like, & # 39; No, you're not the attractive guy in the movie. You have sex with Rachel Bilson, but it's a mercy situation & # 39;" Bill joked once. USA Today.
So what's next for these two? Only time will tell. For now, we are absolutely supporting this special match.
And yes, we can be watching The lonely islandThe 2007 digital short "The Shooting AKA Dear Sister,quot;, where Bill and his Saturday night live co-stars parody Rachel's old show The o.c.
Isn't it funny how life changes?