How Bill Hader is making Rachel Bilson "very happy,quot;

One of the newest couples in Hollywood is keeping the romance alive.

Less than two months later Bill hader Y Rachel Bilson They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes, E! News is learning more about what makes this couple work.

According to a source, Hollywood stars "are still strengthening." And although they may not be those who publish excessively on social networks or attend countless events together, the couple continues to enjoy spending time together.

"They spent the weekend of Valentine's Day in Orange County, California. It was a quick getaway, but it's time for the two of us to be together without any distractions," our source shared exclusively with us. "Rachel is very happy to date Bill and is excited to be with him."

Our source added: "He treats her very well and is funny and funny." What could not be loved ?!