Hiker found in Marin Wilderness; The disappearance of the Palo Alto couple remains a mystery – Up News Info San Francisco

INVERNESS (Up News Info SF) – While the whereabouts of a Palo Alto couple who disappeared from their Inverness vacation rental remained a mystery early Wednesday, search teams were able to locate a missing hiker who was found alive and transported to a local hospital

Robert Bennett, 76, was located by a tracking dog and his team Tuesday night near Big Rock Ridge in Marinwood and was released Tuesday night, according to a tweet at 11:26 p.m. by the sheriff's office.

“Robert Bennett has been transported to a local hospital where he is with his family. His condition is unknown at this time, ”said the publication on social networks. “It was located by K9 Luna, with the assistance of K9 Zinka after an extensive search effort tonight. Thanks to all the agencies that helped. ”

Bennett was last seen at 1:22 p.m. On Monday while walking to Valley Stone Trail Head. His vehicle was located on Tuesday near the beginning of the trail.

On Tuesday, Marin officials found themselves involved in a search for missing persons. There was the search for Bennett and also a massive operation that tried to locate Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72, who mysteriously disappeared from her vacation rental in Inverness last week.

"It's a true mystery, very distressing, but it's more a mystery right now and we hope to find them," said Felix Chamberland, who lives nearby and has participated in the search for Kiparsky and Irwin.

Family members also arrived Tuesday from outside the Bay Area and joined the search.

The couple's search began on Sunday after missing an appointment and it was discovered that they had not left their rental house.

"We found a lot of personal effects that would normally go with someone if they were going on an excursion," said Marin County Sheriff Sgt. Brenton Schneider. “We found hiking equipment still in the house. We found cell phones, food that was still there, laptops, so it's definitely a mystery where they went. "

More than 160 trained trackers searched for the couple on Monday, including a fixed-wing Cessna, a CHP helicopter, drones, dogs and even a mule.

On Tuesday, with the help of tracking dogs and helicopters with infrared cameras, 40 search engines scattered in the wooded area in hopes of finding any trace of the missing couple. But at dusk, they were still not accountable and the search would continue on Wednesday.

Schneider said that although less than half of the search engines participated on Tuesday, the effort was more focused and more technical.

"It's an incredibly dense weed and I have some of the best mountain rescue teams in Northern California that were really beaten, you know, crawling on their belly," said incident command search manager Michael St. John.

The official said there was no evidence of foul play and nothing to suggest they went for a walk.

St. John said the couple reportedly were in good health and did not attribute their disappearance to major dementia.

“If it were an elderly dementia or something like that, it would be different. But these two people are doing very well, and it just doesn't make much sense, "he said.

The lack of clues was what worried people. Chamberland said he saw the couple last week.

“I saw them walking along the road and they seemed to move. They didn't look like great hikers. They didn't seem to be cross country trekking, "Chamberland said." I said hello and they nodded and recognized me. "

David Herbst, who lives in Inverness, has traveled the trails for almost 20 years and says it is not difficult to get disoriented.

"I've been off track a couple of times looking for something and I realized, wait a minute, what is my benchmark?" Herbst said. "For example, if the sun doesn't rise, sometimes you can turn around."